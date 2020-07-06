All apartments in Santee
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM

7893 Rancho Fanita Drive

7893 Rancho Fanita Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7893 Rancho Fanita Drive, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7893 Rancho Fanita Drive have any available units?
7893 Rancho Fanita Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
Is 7893 Rancho Fanita Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7893 Rancho Fanita Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7893 Rancho Fanita Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7893 Rancho Fanita Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santee.
Does 7893 Rancho Fanita Drive offer parking?
No, 7893 Rancho Fanita Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7893 Rancho Fanita Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7893 Rancho Fanita Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7893 Rancho Fanita Drive have a pool?
No, 7893 Rancho Fanita Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7893 Rancho Fanita Drive have accessible units?
No, 7893 Rancho Fanita Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7893 Rancho Fanita Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7893 Rancho Fanita Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7893 Rancho Fanita Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7893 Rancho Fanita Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

