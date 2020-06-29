Amenities

73 Via Sovana Available 03/31/20 LIGHT & BRIGHT TRI-LEVEL HOME IN BEAUTIFUL SANTEE!! - This gorgeous tri-level townhown in Santee boasts a large kitchen with granite counter-tops and upgraded appliances, full size washer and dryer in the home and 3 beautiful bedrooms. Attached 2 car garage makes parking easy and you will have access to the community's beautiful pool and spa. You won't want to let this pass you by!



PROPERTY AMENITIES:

- Upgraded Appliances: Refrigerator, Single Oven, Dishwasher, & Microwave

- Laundry Room

- Granite Countertops

- Office

- Living Room

- Full-size Washing Machine

- Full-size Dryer

- Water Softener

-2 Car Attached Garage

- Street Parking



COMMUNITY FEATURES:

- HOA Name is Treviso HOA

- Swimming Pool

- Club House



ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:

PARKING: 2 Car Attached Garage, Street Parking

HOA NAME: Treviso HOA

YEAR BUILT: 2007

MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER: Next to pool Box 3 #13

FLOOD ZONE: No



TERMS OF THE LEASE:

- 6 months lease

- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent of $38 per pet

-Tenant to pay for water, trash, sewer, gas, electric, cable, internet,

gardener,

- Owner is responsible for HOA

- Tenant must carry renter's insurance

- Tenant is automatically enrolled in the Resident Benefit Package at a flat rate of $18 per month



* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the

form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.



** Applications are only accepted for this property through our

website at www.bpmsd.com. Any applications

processed through a third party will not be reviewed and will not add you to

our wait-list.



***Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and

without any reason.



****We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.



***** We process the first full application before moving onto the

next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their

application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere

to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional

paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each

applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also

verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we

will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not

processed. SECTION 8 FRIENDLY



****** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not

guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the

lease, etc.



******* To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com; press Residents; press Available

Rentals; select Property; & Apply accordingly.



******** Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent

contracted to represent the owner of this property.



(RLNE5533309)