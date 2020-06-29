All apartments in Santee
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:30 PM

73 Via Sovana

73 Via Sovana · No Longer Available
Location

73 Via Sovana, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
73 Via Sovana Available 03/31/20 LIGHT & BRIGHT TRI-LEVEL HOME IN BEAUTIFUL SANTEE!! - This gorgeous tri-level townhown in Santee boasts a large kitchen with granite counter-tops and upgraded appliances, full size washer and dryer in the home and 3 beautiful bedrooms. Attached 2 car garage makes parking easy and you will have access to the community's beautiful pool and spa. You won't want to let this pass you by!

PROPERTY AMENITIES:
- Upgraded Appliances: Refrigerator, Single Oven, Dishwasher, & Microwave
- Laundry Room
- Granite Countertops
- Office
- Living Room
- Full-size Washing Machine
- Full-size Dryer
- Water Softener
-2 Car Attached Garage
- Street Parking

COMMUNITY FEATURES:
- HOA Name is Treviso HOA
- Swimming Pool
- Club House

ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:
PARKING: 2 Car Attached Garage, Street Parking
HOA NAME: Treviso HOA
YEAR BUILT: 2007
MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER: Next to pool Box 3 #13
FLOOD ZONE: No

TERMS OF THE LEASE:
- 6 months lease
- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent of $38 per pet
-Tenant to pay for water, trash, sewer, gas, electric, cable, internet,
gardener,
- Owner is responsible for HOA
- Tenant must carry renter's insurance
- Tenant is automatically enrolled in the Resident Benefit Package at a flat rate of $18 per month

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the
form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

** Applications are only accepted for this property through our
website at www.bpmsd.com. Any applications
processed through a third party will not be reviewed and will not add you to
our wait-list.

***Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and
without any reason.

****We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

***** We process the first full application before moving onto the
next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their
application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere
to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional
paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each
applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also
verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we
will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not
processed. SECTION 8 FRIENDLY

****** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not
guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the
lease, etc.

******* To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com; press Residents; press Available
Rentals; select Property; & Apply accordingly.

******** Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent
contracted to represent the owner of this property.

********* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give
you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call
us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.
WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!! Beyond
Property Management, Inc.

(858) 222-HOME (4663)
California D.R.E. #01854799

(RLNE5533309)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 73 Via Sovana have any available units?
73 Via Sovana doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 73 Via Sovana have?
Some of 73 Via Sovana's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 73 Via Sovana currently offering any rent specials?
73 Via Sovana is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 73 Via Sovana pet-friendly?
Yes, 73 Via Sovana is pet friendly.
Does 73 Via Sovana offer parking?
Yes, 73 Via Sovana offers parking.
Does 73 Via Sovana have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 73 Via Sovana offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 73 Via Sovana have a pool?
Yes, 73 Via Sovana has a pool.
Does 73 Via Sovana have accessible units?
No, 73 Via Sovana does not have accessible units.
Does 73 Via Sovana have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 73 Via Sovana has units with dishwashers.
Does 73 Via Sovana have units with air conditioning?
No, 73 Via Sovana does not have units with air conditioning.
