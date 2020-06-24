All apartments in Santee
465 Whispering Willow Dr. Unit D
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

465 Whispering Willow Dr. Unit D

465 Whispering Willow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

465 Whispering Willow Drive, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
Great Large 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome in Middle of Santee. Pets OK! - Large 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath

$2,395 rent
$2,395 deposit
12 months lease

Brand New Hardwood Floor installed throughout
Fresh Paint Job
Tile Kitchen Counters
Dining Room
Family Room W/ Fireplace
Spacious Bathrooms
Large Kitchen
Air Conditioning
Large Back Patio
2 Car Garage

Multiple Pools
Multiple Jacuzzi's
Park
Children's Play Area
Tennis Courts
Basketball Courts
Volleyball Courts

Walking Distance to Shops, Restaurants, Bars, YMCA, New Developments, Schools and More.

Please call Tonya with any questions or to schedule a showing: 760-978-9060

(RLNE2569081)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 465 Whispering Willow Dr. Unit D have any available units?
465 Whispering Willow Dr. Unit D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 465 Whispering Willow Dr. Unit D have?
Some of 465 Whispering Willow Dr. Unit D's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 465 Whispering Willow Dr. Unit D currently offering any rent specials?
465 Whispering Willow Dr. Unit D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 465 Whispering Willow Dr. Unit D pet-friendly?
Yes, 465 Whispering Willow Dr. Unit D is pet friendly.
Does 465 Whispering Willow Dr. Unit D offer parking?
Yes, 465 Whispering Willow Dr. Unit D offers parking.
Does 465 Whispering Willow Dr. Unit D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 465 Whispering Willow Dr. Unit D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 465 Whispering Willow Dr. Unit D have a pool?
Yes, 465 Whispering Willow Dr. Unit D has a pool.
Does 465 Whispering Willow Dr. Unit D have accessible units?
No, 465 Whispering Willow Dr. Unit D does not have accessible units.
Does 465 Whispering Willow Dr. Unit D have units with dishwashers?
No, 465 Whispering Willow Dr. Unit D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 465 Whispering Willow Dr. Unit D have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 465 Whispering Willow Dr. Unit D has units with air conditioning.
