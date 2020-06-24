465 Whispering Willow Dr. Unit D

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court volleyball court

Great Large 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome in Middle of Santee. Pets OK! - Large 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath



$2,395 rent

$2,395 deposit

12 months lease



Brand New Hardwood Floor installed throughout

Fresh Paint Job

Tile Kitchen Counters

Dining Room

Family Room W/ Fireplace

Spacious Bathrooms

Large Kitchen

Air Conditioning

Large Back Patio

2 Car Garage



Multiple Pools

Multiple Jacuzzi's

Park

Children's Play Area

Tennis Courts

Basketball Courts

Volleyball Courts



Walking Distance to Shops, Restaurants, Bars, YMCA, New Developments, Schools and More.



Please call Tonya with any questions or to schedule a showing: 760-978-9060



(RLNE2569081)