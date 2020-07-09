All apartments in Santee
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

37 Via Sovana

37 Via Sovana · No Longer Available
Location

37 Via Sovana, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
37 Via Sovana Available 11/23/19 Updated 2BR/2.5BA Condo with Attached 2 Car Garage! - This is a wonderful opportunity to live in the highly desired Trevisio condo complex. This home offers top of the line appliances, gas fireplace, washer/dryer in unit's personal laundry room, TWO master suites an attached two car garage with storage, central heat and air. Also offered in the community are a luxury pool, jacuzzi and clubhouse. Located close to freeways, shops, restaurants and just down the street from Town Center and all conveniences that you could possibly want.

We request you drive by the property first to make sure the location suits your needs. If so, give us a call at (619) 562-6660 for an appointment to view the inside of the property. Please do not disturb the current occupant(s).

Rental Requirements:
-Credit: FICO scores 650+
-NO legal evictions (no exceptions)
-Income: You must provide proof of income at least 2.5 times the current rent (must provide at least 4 current pay stubs)
-Insurance: You will be required to carry a current renters insurance policy
-There is NO smoking permitted at the home
-Please ask about our pet policy
-Lease Term: 1 Year

You are not required to apply before viewing the home but if you would like to get a head start on the process you can find our applications at: http://www.parkerproperties.net/rental-application.asp
Application fees can be paid online when you complete your application ($30 per application). Please Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult - age 18 or older.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 Via Sovana have any available units?
37 Via Sovana doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 37 Via Sovana have?
Some of 37 Via Sovana's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37 Via Sovana currently offering any rent specials?
37 Via Sovana is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 Via Sovana pet-friendly?
Yes, 37 Via Sovana is pet friendly.
Does 37 Via Sovana offer parking?
Yes, 37 Via Sovana offers parking.
Does 37 Via Sovana have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 37 Via Sovana offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 Via Sovana have a pool?
Yes, 37 Via Sovana has a pool.
Does 37 Via Sovana have accessible units?
No, 37 Via Sovana does not have accessible units.
Does 37 Via Sovana have units with dishwashers?
No, 37 Via Sovana does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 37 Via Sovana have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 37 Via Sovana has units with air conditioning.

