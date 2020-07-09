Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

37 Via Sovana Available 11/23/19 Updated 2BR/2.5BA Condo with Attached 2 Car Garage! - This is a wonderful opportunity to live in the highly desired Trevisio condo complex. This home offers top of the line appliances, gas fireplace, washer/dryer in unit's personal laundry room, TWO master suites an attached two car garage with storage, central heat and air. Also offered in the community are a luxury pool, jacuzzi and clubhouse. Located close to freeways, shops, restaurants and just down the street from Town Center and all conveniences that you could possibly want.



We request you drive by the property first to make sure the location suits your needs. If so, give us a call at (619) 562-6660 for an appointment to view the inside of the property. Please do not disturb the current occupant(s).



Rental Requirements:

-Credit: FICO scores 650+

-NO legal evictions (no exceptions)

-Income: You must provide proof of income at least 2.5 times the current rent (must provide at least 4 current pay stubs)

-Insurance: You will be required to carry a current renters insurance policy

-There is NO smoking permitted at the home

-Please ask about our pet policy

-Lease Term: 1 Year



You are not required to apply before viewing the home but if you would like to get a head start on the process you can find our applications at: http://www.parkerproperties.net/rental-application.asp

Application fees can be paid online when you complete your application ($30 per application). Please Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult - age 18 or older.



