Available 05/01/20 Spacious 2Bed Bath with Mountain Views - Property Id: 254365
Beautifully Maintained landscaping Shimmering pool and a soothing spa and outdoor Showers Close to highways 52 and 125 as well as public transportation Only 15 minutes from the beach Close to Mission Trails New Water Heater & Refrigerator Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/254365 Property Id 254365
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 24 Via Montisi have any available units?
24 Via Montisi doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 24 Via Montisi have?
Some of 24 Via Montisi's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Via Montisi currently offering any rent specials?
24 Via Montisi is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Via Montisi pet-friendly?
Yes, 24 Via Montisi is pet friendly.
Does 24 Via Montisi offer parking?
No, 24 Via Montisi does not offer parking.
Does 24 Via Montisi have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24 Via Montisi offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Via Montisi have a pool?
Yes, 24 Via Montisi has a pool.
Does 24 Via Montisi have accessible units?
No, 24 Via Montisi does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Via Montisi have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24 Via Montisi has units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Via Montisi have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 Via Montisi does not have units with air conditioning.