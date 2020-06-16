All apartments in Santee
1903 Montilla St
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:59 AM

1903 Montilla St

1903 Montilla Street · (619) 431-4827
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1903 Montilla Street, Santee, CA 92071
Sky Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1903 Montilla St · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1085 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
dog park
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Gorgeous 2B/2.5BA Upgraded Condo w/ A/C, Garage & Swimming Pool! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Gorgeous 2B/2.5BA condo available for lease in Santee featuring 1085 SF of living space over three levels. This nicely upgraded corner unit boasts:
-Open concept living room, dining area, and kitchen on main level w/ attractive hardwood flooring & private balcony!
-Upgraded kitchen w/ granite countertops and all provided appliances
-Dual master suites upstairs w/ upgraded private bathrooms!
-Central A/C & heat
-Side-by-side washer/dryer provided in 2 car attached garage
-Half bathroom for convenience on main living level
-Northstar community features: swimming pool, playground, community BBQs, a dog run, and a beautiful panoramic view of Santee and surrounding mountains!

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2175
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit
- A/C: Yes
- PET RESTRICTIONS: One dog under 50lbs considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent

-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog, please submit a separate application for it. Please use the following link: www.goodlife.petscreening.com Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bYqNrt6Q5LY
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Santee
- PARKING: Attached garage
- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
- YEAR BUILT: 2009

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5670404)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1903 Montilla St have any available units?
1903 Montilla St has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1903 Montilla St have?
Some of 1903 Montilla St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1903 Montilla St currently offering any rent specials?
1903 Montilla St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1903 Montilla St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1903 Montilla St is pet friendly.
Does 1903 Montilla St offer parking?
Yes, 1903 Montilla St does offer parking.
Does 1903 Montilla St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1903 Montilla St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1903 Montilla St have a pool?
Yes, 1903 Montilla St has a pool.
Does 1903 Montilla St have accessible units?
No, 1903 Montilla St does not have accessible units.
Does 1903 Montilla St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1903 Montilla St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1903 Montilla St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1903 Montilla St has units with air conditioning.
