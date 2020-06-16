1903 Montilla St

Amenities

Gorgeous 2B/2.5BA Upgraded Condo w/ A/C, Garage & Swimming Pool! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Gorgeous 2B/2.5BA condo available for lease in Santee featuring 1085 SF of living space over three levels. This nicely upgraded corner unit boasts:

-Open concept living room, dining area, and kitchen on main level w/ attractive hardwood flooring & private balcony!

-Upgraded kitchen w/ granite countertops and all provided appliances

-Dual master suites upstairs w/ upgraded private bathrooms!

-Central A/C & heat

-Side-by-side washer/dryer provided in 2 car attached garage

-Half bathroom for convenience on main living level

-Northstar community features: swimming pool, playground, community BBQs, a dog run, and a beautiful panoramic view of Santee and surrounding mountains!



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2175

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit

- A/C: Yes

- PET RESTRICTIONS: One dog under 50lbs considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent



-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog, please submit a separate application for it. Please use the following link: www.goodlife.petscreening.com Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com



- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bYqNrt6Q5LY

HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Santee

- PARKING: Attached garage

- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

- YEAR BUILT: 2009



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



No Cats Allowed



