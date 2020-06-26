All apartments in Santee
Last updated July 6 2019 at 10:22 AM

10752 Valor Place

10752 Valor Place · No Longer Available
Location

10752 Valor Place, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
One story single family home - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage in a private cul-de-sac. Fresh paint and carpet with private separate rear yard, has open spacious floor plan and vaulted ceiling living room, Electric washer and dryer hookups.

Apply today, this property will not last long. Applicants will be subject to a credit and criminal check for qualification purposes. Sorry No Section 8. Please call our office, Rancho Mesa Properties, for any questions or to set up a showing time. 858-576-2176

(RLNE3491385)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10752 Valor Place have any available units?
10752 Valor Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 10752 Valor Place have?
Some of 10752 Valor Place's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10752 Valor Place currently offering any rent specials?
10752 Valor Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10752 Valor Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 10752 Valor Place is pet friendly.
Does 10752 Valor Place offer parking?
Yes, 10752 Valor Place offers parking.
Does 10752 Valor Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10752 Valor Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10752 Valor Place have a pool?
No, 10752 Valor Place does not have a pool.
Does 10752 Valor Place have accessible units?
No, 10752 Valor Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10752 Valor Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 10752 Valor Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10752 Valor Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 10752 Valor Place does not have units with air conditioning.
