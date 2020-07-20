10571 Ironwood Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Practically new home in Santee - Super clean 3 bedroom. 2 bath home ready for move-in! Completely new kitchen cabinets, counter tops, all new appliances, new flooring throughout, new paint, new light fixtures, new windows, new roof, new insulation in the attic (helps reduce heating/cooling costs). Front sprinklers are on automatic timers. Washer/dryer hook-ups located in the attached 2 car garage. Close to Cajon Park Elementary School, Santana High School, walk to a little park in the neighborhood, and a short drive to Santee Town Center.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4915919)