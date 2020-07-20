All apartments in Santee
Find more places like 10402 Claudia Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santee, CA
/
10402 Claudia Ave
Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:34 AM

10402 Claudia Ave

10402 Claudia Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santee
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

10402 Claudia Avenue, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3B/2BA House w/ A/C, W/D & Garage! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Gorgeous 3B/2BA house available for lease in Santee featuring approximately 1300 SF of living space over one level. This spacious and well-equipped property boasts:
-NEW roof and solar system installed to minimize your energy bill!
-Common area grass yard right in front of the home that is great for relaxing or entertaining!
-Detached home w/ only one neighbor to the north!
-2 car garage w/ provided washer/dryer!
-Central A/C & heat controlled by Nest smart thermostat!
-Spacious living room upon entering w/ sprawling ceilings & fireplace
-Upgraded kitchen w/ newer stainless steel appliances
-Bright guest bedrooms plus full bathroom in hallway!
-Master suite w/ patio access, large closets & attached bathroom
-Private patio great for entertaining!
-Magnolia HOA (aka Countyside Estates) features swimming pool & park w/ playground

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2325
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D provided!
- A/C: Yes
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets max considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet

-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7zo6LcmGp54
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Santee
- FLOORING: Carpet & tile
- PARKING: 2 car attached garage
- PROPERTY TYPE: House in HOA
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant responsible for all utilities--solar installed to minimize SDGE bills!
- GARDENER INCLUDED: No
- YARD: No, private patio!
- YEAR BUILT: 1979

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is items: security system, exterior lights and hall bathtub jets. Tenant must maintain active internet for solar system to operate properly.
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE4884537)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10402 Claudia Ave have any available units?
10402 Claudia Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 10402 Claudia Ave have?
Some of 10402 Claudia Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10402 Claudia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10402 Claudia Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10402 Claudia Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10402 Claudia Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10402 Claudia Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10402 Claudia Ave offers parking.
Does 10402 Claudia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10402 Claudia Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10402 Claudia Ave have a pool?
Yes, 10402 Claudia Ave has a pool.
Does 10402 Claudia Ave have accessible units?
No, 10402 Claudia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10402 Claudia Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10402 Claudia Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 10402 Claudia Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10402 Claudia Ave has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Santee Villas
10445 Mast Blvd
Santee, CA 92071
Parc One
320 Town Center Pkwy
Santee, CA 92071
Highline
8729 Graves Ave
Santee, CA 92071
Carlton Heights Villas
9705 Carlton Hills Blvd
Santee, CA 92071

Similar Pages

Santee 1 BedroomsSantee 2 Bedrooms
Santee Apartments with ParkingSantee Apartments with Pools
Santee Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CATemecula, CA
San Clemente, CAPoway, CAWildomar, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CACoronado, CABostonia, CA
Solana Beach, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CAFrench Valley, CAFallbrook, CAFairbanks Ranch, CACasa de Oro-Mount Helix, CALake San Marcos, CALakeside, CADel Mar, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College