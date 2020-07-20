10402 Claudia Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Gorgeous 3B/2BA House w/ A/C, W/D & Garage! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Gorgeous 3B/2BA house available for lease in Santee featuring approximately 1300 SF of living space over one level. This spacious and well-equipped property boasts:

-NEW roof and solar system installed to minimize your energy bill!

-Common area grass yard right in front of the home that is great for relaxing or entertaining!

-Detached home w/ only one neighbor to the north!

-2 car garage w/ provided washer/dryer!

-Central A/C & heat controlled by Nest smart thermostat!

-Spacious living room upon entering w/ sprawling ceilings & fireplace

-Upgraded kitchen w/ newer stainless steel appliances

-Bright guest bedrooms plus full bathroom in hallway!

-Master suite w/ patio access, large closets & attached bathroom

-Private patio great for entertaining!

-Magnolia HOA (aka Countyside Estates) features swimming pool & park w/ playground



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2325

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D provided!

- A/C: Yes

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets max considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet



-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF



- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7zo6LcmGp54

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Santee

- FLOORING: Carpet & tile

- PARKING: 2 car attached garage

- PROPERTY TYPE: House in HOA

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant responsible for all utilities--solar installed to minimize SDGE bills!

- GARDENER INCLUDED: No

- YARD: No, private patio!

- YEAR BUILT: 1979



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is items: security system, exterior lights and hall bathtub jets. Tenant must maintain active internet for solar system to operate properly.

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



(RLNE4884537)