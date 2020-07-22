All apartments in Santee
Last updated December 28 2019 at 7:55 AM

10212 Woodpark Drive

10212 Woodpark Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10212 Woodpark Drive, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10212 Woodpark Drive have any available units?
10212 Woodpark Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
Is 10212 Woodpark Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10212 Woodpark Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10212 Woodpark Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10212 Woodpark Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10212 Woodpark Drive offer parking?
No, 10212 Woodpark Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10212 Woodpark Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10212 Woodpark Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10212 Woodpark Drive have a pool?
No, 10212 Woodpark Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10212 Woodpark Drive have accessible units?
No, 10212 Woodpark Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10212 Woodpark Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10212 Woodpark Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10212 Woodpark Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10212 Woodpark Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
