Santee, CA
10127 Burrock Dr
Last updated November 22 2019 at 10:52 AM

10127 Burrock Dr

10127 Burrock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10127 Burrock Drive, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$2,500 - 3 Bed 2 Bath House located in Woodglen Vista Neighborhood of Santee - Fully remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom house is located on a quiet street in Santee. This home has an open floorplan with brand new flooring throughout, and fresh paint in every room. Kitchen has brand-new granite countertops, new appliances, new flooring, and more! Large backyard perfect for entertaining.

Great Location: close to schools, Woodglen Vista Park, shopping, restaurants and MORE!!

$2,500/month, 1 month security deposit

SCHEDULE A VIEWING AT https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/10127-Burrock-Dr

* 1 Year Lease Required

* First Months Rent and Security Deposit due at lease signing.

* Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

* Pets are only allowed if specified above.

* We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

* We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

* This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.

* To submit an application, go to www.ChooseRMG.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.

* Realty Management Group is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (619) 456-0000 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!

(RLNE5286282)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

