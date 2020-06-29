Rent Calculator
Santee, CA
10065 Conejo Place
Last updated March 23 2020 at 1:23 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10065 Conejo Place
10065 Conejo Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
10065 Conejo Place, Santee, CA 92071
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Just remodeled very clean 3 br. 2 ba with large yard
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10065 Conejo Place have any available units?
10065 Conejo Place doesn't have any available units at this time.
Santee, CA
.
Is 10065 Conejo Place currently offering any rent specials?
10065 Conejo Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10065 Conejo Place pet-friendly?
No, 10065 Conejo Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Santee
.
Does 10065 Conejo Place offer parking?
No, 10065 Conejo Place does not offer parking.
Does 10065 Conejo Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10065 Conejo Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10065 Conejo Place have a pool?
No, 10065 Conejo Place does not have a pool.
Does 10065 Conejo Place have accessible units?
No, 10065 Conejo Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10065 Conejo Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 10065 Conejo Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10065 Conejo Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 10065 Conejo Place does not have units with air conditioning.
