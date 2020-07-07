All apartments in Santee
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:28 PM

10045 Beck Drive

10045 Beck Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10045 Beck Drive, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
10045 Beck Drive Available 06/10/20 Come Home To Your Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with Large Backyard! - As you enter through the front door into your new home you will see your large living room with built in storage and a cozy fireplace. As you continue into the home, youll notice your open concept dining room and kitchen on your left. The kitchen features a dishwasher, stove and refinished counter-tops!

Continuing down the hall, you have your master suite bedroom and master suite bathroom on your right. To the left there is a large bedroom with two large closets giving you plenty of storage! Farther down is the hall bathroom and third bedroom. Both bathrooms will have refinished counter-tops as well!

Your new home also boasts newer carpet and vinyl plank flooring throughout!

Off the dining room is your covered patio and spacious back yard. The large tree in the back, along with the covered patio, offers plenty of shade during those sizzling summer months and the central AC will keep you cool inside!

Your new home is pet friendly and allows large dogs to help you enjoy your all the space your home has to offer!

Call today to schedule a tour!
Renter's insurance is required!

(RLNE3683821)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10045 Beck Drive have any available units?
10045 Beck Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 10045 Beck Drive have?
Some of 10045 Beck Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10045 Beck Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10045 Beck Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10045 Beck Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10045 Beck Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10045 Beck Drive offer parking?
No, 10045 Beck Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10045 Beck Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10045 Beck Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10045 Beck Drive have a pool?
No, 10045 Beck Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10045 Beck Drive have accessible units?
No, 10045 Beck Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10045 Beck Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10045 Beck Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10045 Beck Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10045 Beck Drive has units with air conditioning.

