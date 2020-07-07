Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

10045 Beck Drive Available 06/10/20 Come Home To Your Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with Large Backyard! - As you enter through the front door into your new home you will see your large living room with built in storage and a cozy fireplace. As you continue into the home, youll notice your open concept dining room and kitchen on your left. The kitchen features a dishwasher, stove and refinished counter-tops!



Continuing down the hall, you have your master suite bedroom and master suite bathroom on your right. To the left there is a large bedroom with two large closets giving you plenty of storage! Farther down is the hall bathroom and third bedroom. Both bathrooms will have refinished counter-tops as well!



Your new home also boasts newer carpet and vinyl plank flooring throughout!



Off the dining room is your covered patio and spacious back yard. The large tree in the back, along with the covered patio, offers plenty of shade during those sizzling summer months and the central AC will keep you cool inside!



Your new home is pet friendly and allows large dogs to help you enjoy your all the space your home has to offer!



Call today to schedule a tour!

Renter's insurance is required!



(RLNE3683821)