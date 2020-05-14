6360 Alta Vista Ridge Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dogs allowed recently renovated carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Cottage House - Property Id: 262006



Small unique cottage house surrounded by giant boulders. Located in the Santa Susanna Knolls. Completely remodeled in 2007 with other upgrades since. New paint and Carpet in the master last year. There are two large storage sheds on the outside plus another outside room that could be used as office, craft room etc. The yard is partially fenced. The master is 20 x 10, the 2nd bedroom is 8 x10. The stove is new last year, the fridge full size. There is a stacked washer/dryer in the 2nd bathroom. If you are looking for something that's not the suburbs (think Topanga before it was discovered) this could be for you.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/262006

Property Id 262006



(RLNE5703770)