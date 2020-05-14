All apartments in Santa Susana
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

6360 Alta Vista Ridge Rd

6360 Alta Vista Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

6360 Alta Vista Ridge Road, Santa Susana, CA 93063
East Simi Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dogs allowed
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cottage House - Property Id: 262006

Small unique cottage house surrounded by giant boulders. Located in the Santa Susanna Knolls. Completely remodeled in 2007 with other upgrades since. New paint and Carpet in the master last year. There are two large storage sheds on the outside plus another outside room that could be used as office, craft room etc. The yard is partially fenced. The master is 20 x 10, the 2nd bedroom is 8 x10. The stove is new last year, the fridge full size. There is a stacked washer/dryer in the 2nd bathroom. If you are looking for something that's not the suburbs (think Topanga before it was discovered) this could be for you.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/262006
Property Id 262006

(RLNE5703770)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6360 Alta Vista Ridge Rd have any available units?
6360 Alta Vista Ridge Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Susana, CA.
What amenities does 6360 Alta Vista Ridge Rd have?
Some of 6360 Alta Vista Ridge Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6360 Alta Vista Ridge Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6360 Alta Vista Ridge Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6360 Alta Vista Ridge Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 6360 Alta Vista Ridge Rd is pet friendly.
Does 6360 Alta Vista Ridge Rd offer parking?
No, 6360 Alta Vista Ridge Rd does not offer parking.
Does 6360 Alta Vista Ridge Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6360 Alta Vista Ridge Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6360 Alta Vista Ridge Rd have a pool?
No, 6360 Alta Vista Ridge Rd does not have a pool.
Does 6360 Alta Vista Ridge Rd have accessible units?
No, 6360 Alta Vista Ridge Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6360 Alta Vista Ridge Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6360 Alta Vista Ridge Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6360 Alta Vista Ridge Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 6360 Alta Vista Ridge Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

