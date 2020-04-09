All apartments in Santa Susana
Santa Susana, CA
1184 KATHERINE Road
Last updated April 9 2020 at 12:08 AM

1184 KATHERINE Road

1184 Katherine Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1184 Katherine Rd, Santa Susana, CA 93063
East Simi Valley

Amenities

air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
SUPER CLEAN, SUPER QUAINT ONE ROOM STUDIO LOCATED IN SANTA SUSANA KNOLLS IN SIMI VALLEY. 3/4 BATH WITH SHOWER, REFRIGERATOR, GAS RANGE, AIR CONDITIONING UNIT AND PRIVATE SIDE YARD. UTILITIES ARE PAID BY OWNER. NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1184 KATHERINE Road have any available units?
1184 KATHERINE Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Susana, CA.
Is 1184 KATHERINE Road currently offering any rent specials?
1184 KATHERINE Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1184 KATHERINE Road pet-friendly?
No, 1184 KATHERINE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Susana.
Does 1184 KATHERINE Road offer parking?
No, 1184 KATHERINE Road does not offer parking.
Does 1184 KATHERINE Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1184 KATHERINE Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1184 KATHERINE Road have a pool?
No, 1184 KATHERINE Road does not have a pool.
Does 1184 KATHERINE Road have accessible units?
No, 1184 KATHERINE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1184 KATHERINE Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1184 KATHERINE Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1184 KATHERINE Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1184 KATHERINE Road has units with air conditioning.

