Vineyard Creek

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $900 1 bedroom, $1000 bedroom, $1200 3 bedroom
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Any pets that are a pure breed or mix of breeds listed below will not be
allowed in the Community. The Restricted Pet List includes:
a) Akita; b) Alaskan Malamute; c) American Staffordshire Terrier; d)
American Pitt Bull Terrier; e) Bull Terrier; f) Chow Chow; g) Doberman
Pinscher; h) Mastiff (any); i) Presa Canario j) Rottweiler; k) Siberian
Husky; l) Wolf Hybrids; m) any pets with bad temperament, aggressive
behaviors or a history of biting and/or attacks, which may include small
pets, regardless of breed
Parking Details: One bedroom apartment homes come with one carport. The remaining apartment homes come with one detached garage. Additional parking is available by permit.
Storage Details: There are additional storage cabinets located in each garage.