All apartments in Santa Rosa
Find more places like Vineyard Creek.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Rosa, CA
/
Vineyard Creek
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

Vineyard Creek

Open Now until 5pm
802 Vineyard Creek Drive · (707) 634-4003
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Santa Rosa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

802 Vineyard Creek Drive, Santa Rosa, CA 95403

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 816-342 · Avail. now

$1,985

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 810-329 · Avail. Sep 11

$2,035

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 810-331 · Avail. Aug 16

$2,035

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 822-369 · Avail. now

$2,295

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1118 sqft

Unit 808-121 · Avail. Aug 14

$2,345

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1118 sqft

Unit 824-180 · Avail. Aug 14

$2,395

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1118 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 816-146 · Avail. now

$2,745

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1450 sqft

Unit 816-348 · Avail. Jul 19

$2,795

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1450 sqft

Unit 810-127 · Avail. Aug 14

$2,845

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1450 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Vineyard Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
carport
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
community garden
dog park
e-payments
game room
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
media room
online portal
playground
smoke-free community
Vineyard Creek offers signature one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Sonoma County's Wine Country, conveniently located near Hwy. 101 in Northern Santa Rosa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $900 1 bedroom, $1000 bedroom, $1200 3 bedroom
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Any pets that are a pure breed or mix of breeds listed below will not be allowed in the Community. The Restricted Pet List includes: a) Akita; b) Alaskan Malamute; c) American Staffordshire Terrier; d) American Pitt Bull Terrier; e) Bull Terrier; f) Chow Chow; g) Doberman Pinscher; h) Mastiff (any); i) Presa Canario j) Rottweiler; k) Siberian Husky; l) Wolf Hybrids; m) any pets with bad temperament, aggressive behaviors or a history of biting and/or attacks, which may include small pets, regardless of breed
Parking Details: One bedroom apartment homes come with one carport. The remaining apartment homes come with one detached garage. Additional parking is available by permit.
Storage Details: There are additional storage cabinets located in each garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Vineyard Creek have any available units?
Vineyard Creek has 10 units available starting at $1,985 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Santa Rosa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Rosa Rent Report.
What amenities does Vineyard Creek have?
Some of Vineyard Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Vineyard Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Vineyard Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Vineyard Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Vineyard Creek is pet friendly.
Does Vineyard Creek offer parking?
Yes, Vineyard Creek offers parking.
Does Vineyard Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Vineyard Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Vineyard Creek have a pool?
Yes, Vineyard Creek has a pool.
Does Vineyard Creek have accessible units?
Yes, Vineyard Creek has accessible units.
Does Vineyard Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Vineyard Creek has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Vineyard Creek?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Canyon Oaks
4627 Thomas Lake Harris Drive
Santa Rosa, CA 95403
Six 1 Five
615 Healdsburg Ave
Santa Rosa, CA 95401
The Boulders at Fountaingrove
3680 Kelsey Knls
Santa Rosa, CA 95403
Cedarwood
725 West College Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95404
Renaissance
2111 Kawana Springs Rd
Santa Rosa, CA 95404
Sonoma Ridge at Bennett Valley
2900 Saint Paul Dr
Santa Rosa, CA 95405
Vineyard Gardens
240 Burt St
Santa Rosa, CA 95407
The Annadel
1020 Jennings Ave
Santa Rosa, CA 95401

Similar Pages

Santa Rosa 1 BedroomsSanta Rosa 2 Bedrooms
Santa Rosa Apartments with BalconySanta Rosa Apartments with Parking
Santa Rosa Pet Friendly PlacesSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CAOakland, CAConcord, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CASan Leandro, CA
Vacaville, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAVallejo, CANapa, CASan Rafael, CAPacifica, CA
Petaluma, CARohnert Park, CAMartinez, CAPleasant Hill, CARichmond, CASouth San Francisco, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest Santa RosaWright Area Action Group
Junior College

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity