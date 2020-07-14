The Villages

Lease Length: 3 months, 6 months, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $33 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (1 bedroom) $600 (two bedroom) $700 (3 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee:
limit: 1
rent: $50
restrictions: Breed restrictions , under 40 lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot, assigned. We offer reserved and covered parking with each apartment home. Please contact our Leasing Center for more parking information.
Storage Details: Storage Available, approximately 5x7 in size, $50 per month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.