Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court business center courtyard gym playground pool tennis court volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill carport cc payments clubhouse e-payments fire pit guest parking hot tub internet access online portal smoke-free community

The Villages - an exclusive apartment community designed to complement your individual style of living. Unique architectural details are reflected in the spacious one, two, and three bedroom plans. The Villages - richly appointed with your comfort and enjoyment in mind. The unique village-like areas feature individually landscaped courtyards, and access to a sparkling pool, two spas, a fully equipped fitness center, and a tennis court. The Villages - conveniently located with direct proximity to Santa Rosa's dynamic business centers, Highways 101 and 12, and an abundance of shopping and entertainment. The Villages - a distinctive combinations of comfort and style.