Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:29 AM

The Villages

2980 Bay Village Cir · (707) 512-9285
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2980 Bay Village Cir, Santa Rosa, CA 95403
Northwest Santa Rosa

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1086 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,699

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 692 sqft

Unit 1031 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,799

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

Unit 2043 · Avail. Aug 12

$2,034

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 692 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1060 · Avail. Jul 30

$2,324

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 921 sqft

Unit 1065 · Avail. Aug 2

$2,324

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 921 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2109 · Avail. Jul 29

$3,014

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1157 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Villages.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
courtyard
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
carport
cc payments
clubhouse
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
online portal
smoke-free community
The Villages - an exclusive apartment community designed to complement your individual style of living. Unique architectural details are reflected in the spacious one, two, and three bedroom plans. The Villages - richly appointed with your comfort and enjoyment in mind. The unique village-like areas feature individually landscaped courtyards, and access to a sparkling pool, two spas, a fully equipped fitness center, and a tennis court. The Villages - conveniently located with direct proximity to Santa Rosa's dynamic business centers, Highways 101 and 12, and an abundance of shopping and entertainment. The Villages - a distinctive combinations of comfort and style.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 months, 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $33 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (1 bedroom) $600 (two bedroom) $700 (3 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $600
fee:
limit: 1
rent: $50
restrictions: Breed restrictions , under 40 lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot, assigned. We offer reserved and covered parking with each apartment home. Please contact our Leasing Center for more parking information.
Storage Details: Storage Available, approximately 5x7 in size, $50 per month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Villages have any available units?
The Villages has 6 units available starting at $1,699 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Santa Rosa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Rosa Rent Report.
What amenities does The Villages have?
Some of The Villages's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Villages currently offering any rent specials?
The Villages is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Villages pet-friendly?
Yes, The Villages is pet friendly.
Does The Villages offer parking?
Yes, The Villages offers parking.
Does The Villages have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Villages offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Villages have a pool?
Yes, The Villages has a pool.
Does The Villages have accessible units?
No, The Villages does not have accessible units.
Does The Villages have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Villages has units with dishwashers.
