Home
/
Santa Rosa, CA
/
Six 1 Five
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:58 AM

Six 1 Five

615 Healdsburg Ave · (833) 299-4353
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Santa Rosa
Location

615 Healdsburg Ave, Santa Rosa, CA 95401
St. Rose

Price and availability

VERIFIED 17 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0314 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,833

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 706 sqft

Unit 0226 · Avail. now

$1,883

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 706 sqft

Unit 0311 · Avail. Jul 17

$2,115

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0404 · Avail. Aug 6

$2,162

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1006 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Six 1 Five.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
sauna
cats allowed
pool
Set in vibrant downtown Santa Rosa, Six1Five is a boutique apartment community offering modern one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Just outside your door, you'll find the area's best shopping, nightlife and restaurants, not to mention the lush vineyards of Sonoma County's wine country and the beautiful Russian River. Stay in and indulge in our amenities including a new outdoor lounge, complete with a fire pit and BBQs. When it's time to recharge, you'll love our expansive fitness center with the latest equipment including Peloton bikes and dry saunas for that post-workout relaxation.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $800
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per apartment
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
rent: $45 per pet/month
Cats
rent: $40 per pet/month
Parking Details: 1 assigned spot in attached parking garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Six 1 Five have any available units?
Six 1 Five has 4 units available starting at $1,833 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Santa Rosa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Rosa Rent Report.
What amenities does Six 1 Five have?
Some of Six 1 Five's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Six 1 Five currently offering any rent specials?
Six 1 Five is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Six 1 Five pet-friendly?
Yes, Six 1 Five is pet friendly.
Does Six 1 Five offer parking?
Yes, Six 1 Five offers parking.
Does Six 1 Five have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Six 1 Five offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Six 1 Five have a pool?
Yes, Six 1 Five has a pool.
Does Six 1 Five have accessible units?
No, Six 1 Five does not have accessible units.
Does Six 1 Five have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Six 1 Five has units with dishwashers.
