Six 1 Five

Amenities
Set in vibrant downtown Santa Rosa, Six1Five is a boutique apartment community offering modern one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Just outside your door, you'll find the area's best shopping, nightlife and restaurants, not to mention the lush vineyards of Sonoma County's wine country and the beautiful Russian River. Stay in and indulge in our amenities including a new outdoor lounge, complete with a fire pit and BBQs. When it's time to recharge, you'll love our expansive fitness center with the latest equipment including Peloton bikes and dry saunas for that post-workout relaxation.