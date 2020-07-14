Six 1 Five

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard dog park fire pit gym parking bbq/grill garage media room sauna cats allowed pool

Set in vibrant downtown Santa Rosa, Six1Five is a boutique apartment community offering modern one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Just outside your door, you'll find the area's best shopping, nightlife and restaurants, not to mention the lush vineyards of Sonoma County's wine country and the beautiful Russian River. Stay in and indulge in our amenities including a new outdoor lounge, complete with a fire pit and BBQs. When it's time to recharge, you'll love our expansive fitness center with the latest equipment including Peloton bikes and dry saunas for that post-workout relaxation.