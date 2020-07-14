All apartments in Santa Rosa
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:57 PM

Sendero Townhomes

Open Now until 5pm
1791 Sebastopol Road ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1791 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa, CA 95407

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1621 · Avail. now

$2,745

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1246 sqft

Unit 1619 · Avail. now

$2,845

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1246 sqft

Unit 1627 · Avail. now

$2,845

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1246 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sendero Townhomes.

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
clubhouse
e-payments
game room
guest parking
key fob access
media room
online portal
playground
pool table
smoke-free community
Sendero is a brand new 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome community that embodies a unique blend of city and suburban life. Conveniently located just off highway 12, residents experience easy upscale home-style living without the fuss of home owning.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $1500 per townhome, $1000 for studio
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Any pets that are a pure breed or mix of breeds listed below will not be allowed in the Community. The Restricted Pet List includes: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, American Staffordshire Terrier, American Pitt Bull Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow Chow, Doberman Pinscher, Mastiff (any), Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Siberian Husky, Wolf Hybrids; any pets with bad temperament, aggressive behaviors or a history of biting and/or attacks, which may include small pets, regardless of breed.
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $50
Cats
deposit: $500
rent: $50
Parking Details: Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sendero Townhomes have any available units?
Sendero Townhomes has 4 units available starting at $2,745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Santa Rosa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Rosa Rent Report.
What amenities does Sendero Townhomes have?
Some of Sendero Townhomes's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sendero Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Sendero Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sendero Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Sendero Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Sendero Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Sendero Townhomes offers parking.
Does Sendero Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sendero Townhomes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sendero Townhomes have a pool?
Yes, Sendero Townhomes has a pool.
Does Sendero Townhomes have accessible units?
Yes, Sendero Townhomes has accessible units.
Does Sendero Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sendero Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
