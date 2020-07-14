Sendero Townhomes

Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish, lizards

deposit: $500

limit: 2

rent: $50

restrictions: Any pets that are a pure breed or mix of breeds listed below will not be allowed in the Community. The Restricted Pet List includes: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, American Staffordshire Terrier, American Pitt Bull Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow Chow, Doberman Pinscher, Mastiff (any), Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Siberian Husky, Wolf Hybrids; any pets with bad temperament, aggressive behaviors or a history of biting and/or attacks, which may include small pets, regardless of breed.

