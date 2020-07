Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr gym parking internet access package receiving elevator carport courtyard guest parking smoke-free community

Located in the heart of Sonoma wine country and less than 10 minutes from downtown Santa Rosa, Park Lane Villas apartments offers luxury apartment living at its finest. Top-tier amenities such as gourmet kitchens with granite slab countertops and gas ranges, stylish master suites, elegantly appointed baths and comfortable balconies afford every resident the perfect environment to relax and entertain. And the location is ideal. Shopping, schools, churches, parks, and transit are all nearby. Enjoy antiquing in historic downtown Santa Rosa, or take a long, energizing bike ride along the Joe Rodata bike trail. It's all waiting for you at Park Lane Villas.