Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:29 AM

Overlook at Fountaingrove

200 Bicentennial Way · (707) 388-3890
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

200 Bicentennial Way, Santa Rosa, CA 95403

Price and availability

VERIFIED 16 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 331 · Avail. Aug 25

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 713 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 422 · Avail. Aug 20

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1363 sqft

Unit 314 · Avail. Jul 24

$3,049

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1457 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Overlook at Fountaingrove.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
package receiving
accessible
garage
parking
conference room
online portal
smoke-free community
The Overlook at Fountaingrove offers refined residences in the heart of Sonoma Countys wine country. Blending warm Mediterranean architecture with Tuscan elegance, The Overlook exemplifies the graceful union of art and nature providing the perfect respite for stylish relaxation.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $33 per adult
Deposit: $500 (1 bedroom) $600 (2 bedroom) $700 (3 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Breed restrictions do apply
Parking Details: Garage lot. We offer a parking space with each apartment home and private garages are available. Please contact our Leasing Center for more parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Overlook at Fountaingrove have any available units?
Overlook at Fountaingrove has 3 units available starting at $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Santa Rosa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Rosa Rent Report.
What amenities does Overlook at Fountaingrove have?
Some of Overlook at Fountaingrove's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Overlook at Fountaingrove currently offering any rent specials?
Overlook at Fountaingrove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Overlook at Fountaingrove pet-friendly?
Yes, Overlook at Fountaingrove is pet friendly.
Does Overlook at Fountaingrove offer parking?
Yes, Overlook at Fountaingrove offers parking.
Does Overlook at Fountaingrove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Overlook at Fountaingrove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Overlook at Fountaingrove have a pool?
Yes, Overlook at Fountaingrove has a pool.
Does Overlook at Fountaingrove have accessible units?
Yes, Overlook at Fountaingrove has accessible units.
Does Overlook at Fountaingrove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Overlook at Fountaingrove has units with dishwashers.
