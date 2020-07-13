Overlook at Fountaingrove

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $33 per adult
Deposit: $500 (1 bedroom) $600 (2 bedroom) $700 (3 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Breed restrictions do apply
Parking Details: Garage lot. We offer a parking space with each apartment home and private garages are available. Please contact our Leasing Center for more parking information.