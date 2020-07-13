Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse community garden courtyard 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill internet access sauna parking 24hr maintenance car wash area carport cc payments concierge e-payments guest parking online portal smoke-free community

Experience the tranquil beauty of Oak Creek Luxury Apartments. Here you'll find thoughtfully landscaped courtyards, winding paths and a natural creek setting to welcome you home. This is where spacious apartment homes with modern conveniences, desirable resident amenities and natural beauty combine to help simplify your busy life. Live without compromise in the beauty of Sonoma County.