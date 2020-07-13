Lease Length: 3 months, 6 months, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $33 per applicant
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $500 per pet
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $50 monthly per pet
restrictions: Under 40 lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot, assigned. We offer reserved and covered parking. Please call our Leasing Center for parking information. Other, assigned. We offer reserved and covered parking. Please call our Leasing Center for parking information.