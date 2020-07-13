All apartments in Santa Rosa
Oak Creek
Oak Creek

174 S Boas Dr · (707) 518-4944
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

174 S Boas Dr, Santa Rosa, CA 95409

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 140 · Avail. now

$1,830

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 222 · Avail. Aug 18

$2,049

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 821 sqft

Unit 188 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,174

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 821 sqft

Unit 224 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,299

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 882 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Oak Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
community garden
courtyard
24hr gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
sauna
parking
24hr maintenance
car wash area
carport
cc payments
concierge
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
smoke-free community
Experience the tranquil beauty of Oak Creek Luxury Apartments. Here you'll find thoughtfully landscaped courtyards, winding paths and a natural creek setting to welcome you home. This is where spacious apartment homes with modern conveniences, desirable resident amenities and natural beauty combine to help simplify your busy life. Live without compromise in the beauty of Sonoma County.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 months, 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $33 per applicant
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $500 per pet
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $50 monthly per pet
restrictions: Under 40 lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot, assigned. We offer reserved and covered parking. Please call our Leasing Center for parking information. Other, assigned. We offer reserved and covered parking. Please call our Leasing Center for parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Oak Creek have any available units?
Oak Creek has 6 units available starting at $1,830 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Santa Rosa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Rosa Rent Report.
What amenities does Oak Creek have?
Some of Oak Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oak Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Oak Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Oak Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Oak Creek is pet friendly.
Does Oak Creek offer parking?
Yes, Oak Creek offers parking.
Does Oak Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Oak Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Oak Creek have a pool?
Yes, Oak Creek has a pool.
Does Oak Creek have accessible units?
No, Oak Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Oak Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Oak Creek has units with dishwashers.
