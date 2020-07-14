El Prado Apartments

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated dishwasher ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking pool internet access

Super large 3/2 bath nicely remodeled upstairs unit! - (Move in special): $500.00 move in credit off first months rent!, valid unit throughout the month of May!



* Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath upstairs, located steps away from 101 freeway, popular Cottingtown shopping mall, your favorite eateries, Big 5 Sporting Goods store, target and nationally renown "Habit Burger."



-Attributes about this community-

* Quiet community

* People friendly

* Pet friendly

* Large swimming pool with lounging area for you and your guest to enjoy during the hot summer months!

* Large private patios.

* Carport parking space.

* Affordable on-site laundry room

* Security Cameras

* Remodeled unit with new carpet, wood flooring, new appliances, spacious rooms, and blinds.



* Income requirements include*

*Total verifiable income equal 2.5 times the rental amount.

* Good credit, good rental history.

* Water, sewer and trash paid by owner.

* Please contact the office @ show contact info to set up an appointment, or you can also,

* Apply online at https//www.onsite.com/apply/property/58862

-WE WOULD BE HAPPY TO SHOW YOU OUR GREAT COMMUNITY!-



(RLNE4412550)