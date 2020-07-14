All apartments in Santa Rosa
Find more places like El Prado Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Rosa, CA
/
El Prado Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:56 AM

El Prado Apartments

1620 Herbert Street · (707) 504-0683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Santa Rosa
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1620 Herbert Street, Santa Rosa, CA 95401

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1620 Herbert St 2 · Avail. now

$2,699

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 850 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from El Prado Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
dishwasher
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
Super large 3/2 bath nicely remodeled upstairs unit! - (Move in special): $500.00 move in credit off first months rent!, valid unit throughout the month of May!

* Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath upstairs, located steps away from 101 freeway, popular Cottingtown shopping mall, your favorite eateries, Big 5 Sporting Goods store, target and nationally renown "Habit Burger."

-Attributes about this community-
* Quiet community
* People friendly
* Pet friendly
* Large swimming pool with lounging area for you and your guest to enjoy during the hot summer months!
* Large private patios.
* Carport parking space.
* Affordable on-site laundry room
* Security Cameras
* Remodeled unit with new carpet, wood flooring, new appliances, spacious rooms, and blinds.

* Income requirements include*
*Total verifiable income equal 2.5 times the rental amount.
* Good credit, good rental history.
* Water, sewer and trash paid by owner.
* Please contact the office @ show contact info to set up an appointment, or you can also,
* Apply online at https//www.onsite.com/apply/property/58862
-WE WOULD BE HAPPY TO SHOW YOU OUR GREAT COMMUNITY!-

(RLNE4412550)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: $2,599
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $550 per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: 25 lbs limit per pet
Dogs
rent: $70 per dog
Cats
rent: $40 per cat
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot, Limited Covered Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does El Prado Apartments have any available units?
El Prado Apartments has a unit available for $2,699 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Rosa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Rosa Rent Report.
What amenities does El Prado Apartments have?
Some of El Prado Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is El Prado Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
El Prado Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is El Prado Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, El Prado Apartments is pet friendly.
Does El Prado Apartments offer parking?
Yes, El Prado Apartments offers parking.
Does El Prado Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, El Prado Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does El Prado Apartments have a pool?
Yes, El Prado Apartments has a pool.
Does El Prado Apartments have accessible units?
No, El Prado Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does El Prado Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, El Prado Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for El Prado Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

PARK VUE
2001 Piner Rd
Santa Rosa, CA 95403
Vineyard Creek
802 Vineyard Creek Drive
Santa Rosa, CA 95403
The Boulders at Fountaingrove
3680 Kelsey Knls
Santa Rosa, CA 95403
Shadow Creek
4145 Shadow Ln
Santa Rosa, CA 95405
Sonoma Ridge at Bennett Valley
2900 Saint Paul Dr
Santa Rosa, CA 95405
The Villages
2980 Bay Village Cir
Santa Rosa, CA 95403
38 North Santa Rosa
1020 Kawana Springs Road
Santa Rosa, CA 95404
Stony Brook
155 Stony Point Road
Santa Rosa, CA 95401

Similar Pages

Santa Rosa 1 BedroomsSanta Rosa 2 Bedrooms
Santa Rosa Apartments with BalconySanta Rosa Apartments with Parking
Santa Rosa Pet Friendly PlacesSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CAOakland, CAConcord, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CASan Leandro, CA
Vacaville, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAVallejo, CANapa, CASan Rafael, CAPacifica, CA
Petaluma, CARohnert Park, CAMartinez, CAPleasant Hill, CARichmond, CASouth San Francisco, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest Santa RosaWright Area Action Group
Junior College

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity