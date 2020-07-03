All apartments in Santa Rosa
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:06 PM

Canyon Oaks

4627 Thomas Lake Harris Drive · (707) 676-3982
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4627 Thomas Lake Harris Drive, Santa Rosa, CA 95403

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4631-228 · Avail. Aug 5

$2,395

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 746 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4635-318 · Avail. now

$2,495

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 4615-204 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,620

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1118 sqft

Unit 4635-224 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,845

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1118 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Canyon Oaks.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
e-payments
game room
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
key fob access
media room
new construction
online portal
package receiving
playground
smoke-free community
A Gallaher Homes property, Canyon Oaks is a new luxury apartment complex located in the rolling hills of Fountaingrove in Santa Rosa, CA offering one, two, and three bedroom luxury apartment suites.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Any pets that are a pure breed or mix of breeds listed below will not be allowed in the Community. The Restricted Pet List includes: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, American Staffordshire Terrier, American Pitt Bull Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow Chow, Doberman Pinscher, Mastiff (any), Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Siberian Husky, Wolf Hybrids; any pets with bad temperament, aggressive behaviors or a history of biting and/or attacks, which may include small pets, regardless of breed.
Parking Details: Each apartment homes comes with one detached garage. There is additional permitted and guest parking on the property.
Storage Details: There are additional storage cabinets located in each garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Canyon Oaks have any available units?
Canyon Oaks has 5 units available starting at $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Santa Rosa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Rosa Rent Report.
What amenities does Canyon Oaks have?
Some of Canyon Oaks's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Canyon Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
Canyon Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Canyon Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, Canyon Oaks is pet friendly.
Does Canyon Oaks offer parking?
Yes, Canyon Oaks offers parking.
Does Canyon Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Canyon Oaks offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Canyon Oaks have a pool?
Yes, Canyon Oaks has a pool.
Does Canyon Oaks have accessible units?
Yes, Canyon Oaks has accessible units.
Does Canyon Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Canyon Oaks has units with dishwashers.
