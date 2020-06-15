68 Westgate Circle

Amenities
Valle Vista community for occupants age 55 and over community - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home - Charterhill Rentals offers for rent a home in this lovely Senior community.
IMPORTANT: this home is in a senior communitythis requires that one occupant must be 55 years old (or older) AND all other occupants must be 45 years or older- per state law.
IMPORTANTE: esta casa se encuentra en una comunidad de adultos mayores; esto requiere que un ocupante debe tener 55 aos (o ms) Y todos los dems ocupantes deben tener 45 aos o ms, segn la ley estatal.
A spacious living room with dining area and built in hutch, large kitchen plus family room area round out this single level 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home.
There is a ramp at one entrance, if needed. One shower is a step in shower, the other is shower over tub.
The kitchen is spacious, has a newer stove and a refrigerator, but the dishwasher is non functional but will not be replaced.
There is a covered carport for parking.
Subject to community rules and age restrictions.
Qualifying:
Credit score: minimum 625
Income: Minimum: $5500
References: At least 2 years of the last 5 years must be verifiable, and positive, residential references
No past due accounts or delinquent accounts or accounts in collection or balances owed to prior landlords.
No Pets Allowed
