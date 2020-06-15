All apartments in Santa Rosa
68 Westgate Circle

Location

68 Westgate Circle, Santa Rosa, CA 95401

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 68 Westgate Circle · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
carport
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Valle Vista community for occupants age 55 and over community - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home - Charterhill Rentals offers for rent a home in this lovely Senior community.

IMPORTANT: this home is in a senior communitythis requires that one occupant must be 55 years old (or older) AND all other occupants must be 45 years or older- per state law.

IMPORTANTE: esta casa se encuentra en una comunidad de adultos mayores; esto requiere que un ocupante debe tener 55 aos (o ms) Y todos los dems ocupantes deben tener 45 aos o ms, segn la ley estatal.

A spacious living room with dining area and built in hutch, large kitchen plus family room area round out this single level 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home.

There is a ramp at one entrance, if needed. One shower is a step in shower, the other is shower over tub.

The kitchen is spacious, has a newer stove and a refrigerator, but the dishwasher is non functional but will not be replaced.

There is a covered carport for parking.

Subject to community rules and age restrictions.

Qualifying:

Credit score: minimum 625
Income: Minimum: $5500
References: At least 2 years of the last 5 years must be verifiable, and positive, residential references
No past due accounts or delinquent accounts or accounts in collection or balances owed to prior landlords.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4114743)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 68 Westgate Circle have any available units?
68 Westgate Circle has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 68 Westgate Circle have?
Some of 68 Westgate Circle's amenities include dishwasher, carport, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 68 Westgate Circle currently offering any rent specials?
68 Westgate Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 68 Westgate Circle pet-friendly?
No, 68 Westgate Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Rosa.
Does 68 Westgate Circle offer parking?
Yes, 68 Westgate Circle does offer parking.
Does 68 Westgate Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 68 Westgate Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 68 Westgate Circle have a pool?
Yes, 68 Westgate Circle has a pool.
Does 68 Westgate Circle have accessible units?
No, 68 Westgate Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 68 Westgate Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 68 Westgate Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 68 Westgate Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 68 Westgate Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
