68 Westgate Circle

Amenities

dishwasher carport pool range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking pool

Valle Vista community for occupants age 55 and over community - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home - Charterhill Rentals offers for rent a home in this lovely Senior community.



IMPORTANT: this home is in a senior communitythis requires that one occupant must be 55 years old (or older) AND all other occupants must be 45 years or older- per state law.



IMPORTANTE: esta casa se encuentra en una comunidad de adultos mayores; esto requiere que un ocupante debe tener 55 aos (o ms) Y todos los dems ocupantes deben tener 45 aos o ms, segn la ley estatal.



A spacious living room with dining area and built in hutch, large kitchen plus family room area round out this single level 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home.



There is a ramp at one entrance, if needed. One shower is a step in shower, the other is shower over tub.



The kitchen is spacious, has a newer stove and a refrigerator, but the dishwasher is non functional but will not be replaced.



There is a covered carport for parking.



Subject to community rules and age restrictions.



Qualifying:



Credit score: minimum 625

Income: Minimum: $5500

References: At least 2 years of the last 5 years must be verifiable, and positive, residential references

No past due accounts or delinquent accounts or accounts in collection or balances owed to prior landlords.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4114743)