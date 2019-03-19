All apartments in Santa Rosa
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

5408 Yerba Buena

5408 Yerba Buena Road · (707) 543-1516
Location

5408 Yerba Buena Road, Santa Rosa, CA 95409

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5408 Yerba Buena · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1605 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Single level 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Rincon Valley Home with Pool - Located in the Rincon Valley just minutes to schools and shopping. This single level 1600+ square foot home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Through the front door is a large carpeted living room with views out to the pool. Of this is living room is a small dining room. The kitchen features an electric cooktop, double wall ovens, dishwasher, and refrigerator (not warranted). There is a family room off the kitchen complete with a gas fireplace. 2 bedrooms are towards the front of the house and share a full hall bathroom. The master bedroom is located at the back of the house and features double closets, its own master bathroom, and sliding glass door to the backyard. The backyard features the pool with pool service included. Washer and dryer provided (not warranted). Attached 2-car garage. Forced heat. Landscape service included. Pet negotiable. Sorry, no co-signers. 1-year lease (MT) Placement

(RLNE5831559)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5408 Yerba Buena have any available units?
5408 Yerba Buena has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5408 Yerba Buena have?
Some of 5408 Yerba Buena's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5408 Yerba Buena currently offering any rent specials?
5408 Yerba Buena isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5408 Yerba Buena pet-friendly?
Yes, 5408 Yerba Buena is pet friendly.
Does 5408 Yerba Buena offer parking?
Yes, 5408 Yerba Buena does offer parking.
Does 5408 Yerba Buena have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5408 Yerba Buena offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5408 Yerba Buena have a pool?
Yes, 5408 Yerba Buena has a pool.
Does 5408 Yerba Buena have accessible units?
No, 5408 Yerba Buena does not have accessible units.
Does 5408 Yerba Buena have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5408 Yerba Buena has units with dishwashers.
Does 5408 Yerba Buena have units with air conditioning?
No, 5408 Yerba Buena does not have units with air conditioning.
