5408 Yerba Buena

Single level 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Rincon Valley Home with Pool - Located in the Rincon Valley just minutes to schools and shopping. This single level 1600+ square foot home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Through the front door is a large carpeted living room with views out to the pool. Of this is living room is a small dining room. The kitchen features an electric cooktop, double wall ovens, dishwasher, and refrigerator (not warranted). There is a family room off the kitchen complete with a gas fireplace. 2 bedrooms are towards the front of the house and share a full hall bathroom. The master bedroom is located at the back of the house and features double closets, its own master bathroom, and sliding glass door to the backyard. The backyard features the pool with pool service included. Washer and dryer provided (not warranted). Attached 2-car garage. Forced heat. Landscape service included. Pet negotiable. Sorry, no co-signers. 1-year lease (MT) Placement



(RLNE5831559)