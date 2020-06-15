4756 Shade Tree Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage guest parking hot tub

Beautiful and unique 3 bedroom, 2 bath, plus a bonus room, single story condo in Bennett Valley! This home has a very unique layout that includes adjoining rooms and one bedroom where the entrance is through a bathroom. Attached to the master bedroom is a bonus room or office. This home features new paint throughout and carpet flooring. The kitchen and bathrooms feature luxury vinyl tile flooring. The kitchen features white cabinets, a stainless electric range, stainless range hood, stainless dishwasher, a refrigerator; as is, and a garbage disposal. The home also features central heating, a wood burning fireplace, electric washer/dryer hookups, a small private patio, and plenty of storage including a storage loft in the attached 2 car garage! This small condo community features walking paths, guest parking, a community zen or meditation garden and a community pool and spa! Tenant responsible for all utilities. Two vehicles maximum and they must be parked in the garage as per HOA. Truly a must see! APPLY ONLINE BY CLICKING "VIRTUAL TOUR" ABOVE or copy/paste this URL into your browser: https://dedesrentals.appfolio.com/listings

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.