All apartments in Santa Rosa
Find more places like 4756 Shade Tree Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Rosa, CA
/
4756 Shade Tree Lane
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:47 PM

4756 Shade Tree Lane

4756 Shade Tree Lane · (707) 202-5220
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Santa Rosa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4756 Shade Tree Lane, Santa Rosa, CA 95405

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1584 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Beautiful and unique 3 bedroom, 2 bath, plus a bonus room, single story condo in Bennett Valley! This home has a very unique layout that includes adjoining rooms and one bedroom where the entrance is through a bathroom. Attached to the master bedroom is a bonus room or office. This home features new paint throughout and carpet flooring. The kitchen and bathrooms feature luxury vinyl tile flooring. The kitchen features white cabinets, a stainless electric range, stainless range hood, stainless dishwasher, a refrigerator; as is, and a garbage disposal. The home also features central heating, a wood burning fireplace, electric washer/dryer hookups, a small private patio, and plenty of storage including a storage loft in the attached 2 car garage! This small condo community features walking paths, guest parking, a community zen or meditation garden and a community pool and spa! Tenant responsible for all utilities. Two vehicles maximum and they must be parked in the garage as per HOA. Truly a must see! APPLY ONLINE BY CLICKING "VIRTUAL TOUR" ABOVE or copy/paste this URL into your browser: https://dedesrentals.appfolio.com/listings
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4756 Shade Tree Lane have any available units?
4756 Shade Tree Lane has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4756 Shade Tree Lane have?
Some of 4756 Shade Tree Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4756 Shade Tree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4756 Shade Tree Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4756 Shade Tree Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4756 Shade Tree Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4756 Shade Tree Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4756 Shade Tree Lane does offer parking.
Does 4756 Shade Tree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4756 Shade Tree Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4756 Shade Tree Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4756 Shade Tree Lane has a pool.
Does 4756 Shade Tree Lane have accessible units?
No, 4756 Shade Tree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4756 Shade Tree Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4756 Shade Tree Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4756 Shade Tree Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4756 Shade Tree Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4756 Shade Tree Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

PARK VUE
2001 Piner Rd
Santa Rosa, CA 95403
The Boulders at Fountaingrove
3680 Kelsey Knls
Santa Rosa, CA 95403
Oak Creek
174 S Boas Dr
Santa Rosa, CA 95409
Overlook at Fountaingrove
200 Bicentennial Way
Santa Rosa, CA 95403
Sonoma Ridge at Bennett Valley
2900 Saint Paul Dr
Santa Rosa, CA 95405
38 North Santa Rosa
2604 Petaluma Hill Road
Santa Rosa, CA 95404
Park Lane Villas
960 Doubles Drive
Santa Rosa, CA 95407
The Alexandar
750 Apple Creek Ln
Santa Rosa, CA 95401

Similar Pages

Santa Rosa 1 BedroomsSanta Rosa 2 Bedrooms
Santa Rosa Apartments with BalconySanta Rosa Luxury Places
Santa Rosa Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CAOakland, CAConcord, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CASan Leandro, CA
Vacaville, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAVallejo, CANapa, CASan Rafael, CAPacifica, CA
Petaluma, CARohnert Park, CAMartinez, CAPleasant Hill, CARichmond, CASouth San Francisco, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest Santa RosaWright Area Action Group
Junior College

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity