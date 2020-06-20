4626 Bennett View Drive

Amenities

Panoramic Views from Hillside Custom Home on private drive - At the end of a private lane, this impressive 3br/2.5ba+office home is tucked into a hidden hillside cul-de-sac. Located just off Bennett Valley Road, minutes from everything, but youll feel miles away. Past the gated entrance and up the tree lined driveway, a custom-built home welcomes you at the top of the hill.

Lovingly updated interior with fresh coat of new paint, brand new carpet & stunning refinished red oak wood floors. Eat-in kitchen with refinished concrete counter tops, stainless steel appliances and pantry. Flowing floor plan with high ceilings, formal entry, living & dining rooms and office/bonus room downstairs. Living room, family room & master suite all have gas fireplaces.

Park with ease on the flat paved parking pad or in the over-sized 3 car garage. Beautifully landscaped front & back yards complete with a built-in gas BBQ, spacious deck & half basketball court just up the hill.

Views of the valley, Geyser Peak, Annadel, Mt. Hood, Bennett Ridge, & Mt. Saint Helena. This home is a must see! Small pets may be negotiable. Some utilities included in rent. Monthly landscaping service is included. Available now!



