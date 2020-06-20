All apartments in Santa Rosa
Find more places like 4626 Bennett View Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Rosa, CA
/
4626 Bennett View Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

4626 Bennett View Drive

4626 Bennett View Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Rosa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4626 Bennett View Drive, Santa Rosa, CA 95404

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Panoramic Views from Hillside Custom Home on private drive - At the end of a private lane, this impressive 3br/2.5ba+office home is tucked into a hidden hillside cul-de-sac. Located just off Bennett Valley Road, minutes from everything, but youll feel miles away. Past the gated entrance and up the tree lined driveway, a custom-built home welcomes you at the top of the hill.
Lovingly updated interior with fresh coat of new paint, brand new carpet & stunning refinished red oak wood floors. Eat-in kitchen with refinished concrete counter tops, stainless steel appliances and pantry. Flowing floor plan with high ceilings, formal entry, living & dining rooms and office/bonus room downstairs. Living room, family room & master suite all have gas fireplaces.
Park with ease on the flat paved parking pad or in the over-sized 3 car garage. Beautifully landscaped front & back yards complete with a built-in gas BBQ, spacious deck & half basketball court just up the hill.
Views of the valley, Geyser Peak, Annadel, Mt. Hood, Bennett Ridge, & Mt. Saint Helena. This home is a must see! Small pets may be negotiable. Some utilities included in rent. Monthly landscaping service is included. Available now!

Applications at SonomaMarinRealtyGroup.com
Sonoma Marin Property Management, Inc.
DRE# 02037927

(RLNE5774107)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4626 Bennett View Drive have any available units?
4626 Bennett View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Rosa, CA.
What amenities does 4626 Bennett View Drive have?
Some of 4626 Bennett View Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4626 Bennett View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4626 Bennett View Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4626 Bennett View Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4626 Bennett View Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4626 Bennett View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4626 Bennett View Drive does offer parking.
Does 4626 Bennett View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4626 Bennett View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4626 Bennett View Drive have a pool?
No, 4626 Bennett View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4626 Bennett View Drive have accessible units?
No, 4626 Bennett View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4626 Bennett View Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4626 Bennett View Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4626 Bennett View Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4626 Bennett View Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Renaissance
2111 Kawana Springs Rd
Santa Rosa, CA 95404
Overlook at Fountaingrove
200 Bicentennial Way
Santa Rosa, CA 95403
The Villages
2980 Bay Village Cir
Santa Rosa, CA 95403
Harvest Park
2327 Summer Creek Dr
Santa Rosa, CA 95404
Acacia on Santa Rosa Creek
4656 Quigg Dr
Santa Rosa, CA 95409
Sendero Townhomes
1791 Sebastopol Road
Santa Rosa, CA 95407
Pioneer 2000
2010 Pioneer Way
Santa Rosa, CA 95403
The Alexandar
750 Apple Creek Ln
Santa Rosa, CA 95401

Similar Pages

Santa Rosa 1 BedroomsSanta Rosa 2 Bedrooms
Santa Rosa Apartments with BalconySanta Rosa Luxury Places
Santa Rosa Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CAOakland, CAConcord, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CASan Leandro, CA
Vacaville, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAVallejo, CANapa, CASan Rafael, CAPacifica, CA
Petaluma, CARohnert Park, CAMartinez, CAPleasant Hill, CARichmond, CASouth San Francisco, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest Santa RosaWright Area Action Group
Junior College

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco