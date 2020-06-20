462 Hendley St. - 9

Amenities

Hendley Street Apartments located near downtown Santa Rosa. This unit has new granite kitchen counter tops, tile floors in bath and kitchen, newer appliances, living room and bedrooms both carpeted. Onsite coin laundry, 1 carport parking space and storage unit is included with unit.



Call Daniel for showings

707-328-1141



No Smoking, no pets, and no evictions.



Apply online at https://cire.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

Application Fee is $35 per adult

NE Santa Rosa location. Easy access to Hwy 12 and 101. Recently painted and updated units.