462 Hendley St. - 9
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

462 Hendley St. - 9

462 Hendley St · (707) 328-1141
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

462 Hendley St, Santa Rosa, CA 95404
Burbank Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Hendley Street Apartments located near downtown Santa Rosa. This unit has new granite kitchen counter tops, tile floors in bath and kitchen, newer appliances, living room and bedrooms both carpeted. Onsite coin laundry, 1 carport parking space and storage unit is included with unit.

Call Daniel for showings
707-328-1141

No Smoking, no pets, and no evictions.

Apply online at https://cire.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/
Application Fee is $35 per adult
NE Santa Rosa location. Easy access to Hwy 12 and 101. Recently painted and updated units.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 462 Hendley St. - 9 have any available units?
462 Hendley St. - 9 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Rosa, CA.
What amenities does 462 Hendley St. - 9 have?
Some of 462 Hendley St. - 9's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 462 Hendley St. - 9 currently offering any rent specials?
462 Hendley St. - 9 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 462 Hendley St. - 9 pet-friendly?
No, 462 Hendley St. - 9 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Rosa.
Does 462 Hendley St. - 9 offer parking?
Yes, 462 Hendley St. - 9 does offer parking.
Does 462 Hendley St. - 9 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 462 Hendley St. - 9 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 462 Hendley St. - 9 have a pool?
No, 462 Hendley St. - 9 does not have a pool.
Does 462 Hendley St. - 9 have accessible units?
No, 462 Hendley St. - 9 does not have accessible units.
Does 462 Hendley St. - 9 have units with dishwashers?
No, 462 Hendley St. - 9 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 462 Hendley St. - 9 have units with air conditioning?
No, 462 Hendley St. - 9 does not have units with air conditioning.
