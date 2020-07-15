All apartments in Santa Rosa
38 North Santa Rosa.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:00 AM

38 North Santa Rosa

1020 Kawana Springs Road · (707) 414-0928
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1020 Kawana Springs Road, Santa Rosa, CA 95404

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1032-302 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,240

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 1028-302 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 1028-204 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

See 21+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1028-205 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,525

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1056 sqft

Unit 1024-206 · Avail. now

$2,525

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1056 sqft

Unit 1028-103 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1056 sqft

See 27+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 38 North Santa Rosa.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
community garden
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
accepts section 8
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
fire pit
green community
guest parking
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
shuffle board
smoke-free community
trash valet
yoga
38º North is Santa Rosa’s ultimate address for apartment home living. Perfectly located off of Highway 101, within minutes of Sonoma County’s most exceptional dining, wineries, breweries, shopping, outdoor adventures, and entertainment. Our apartments are nestled against Taylor Mountain Regional Park, a landmark in Santa Rosa that offers panoramic views of the City from the trails that lead to the summit. Our 1 and 2 bedroom floorplans offer a spacious and modern design, featuring Smart Home technology, high-end finishes, and so much more! Spend your spare time relaxing in the 38º North Clubroom, which offers multiple lounge and play areas, plus a Gourmet Coffee Bar! Lounge by the Resort Style Pool & Spa, or get in a work out at the 24-Hour Fitness Center, featuring state of the art equipment. 38º North is apartment living at its finest. Discover 38º North, Santa Rosa's finest apartments, today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $52.46
Deposit: $400 (1 bedroom); $500 (2 bedroom); On approved credit and rental history
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $500
Cats
deposit: $500
rent: $50
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 38 North Santa Rosa have any available units?
38 North Santa Rosa has 54 units available starting at $2,240 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Santa Rosa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Rosa Rent Report.
What amenities does 38 North Santa Rosa have?
Some of 38 North Santa Rosa's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 North Santa Rosa currently offering any rent specials?
38 North Santa Rosa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 North Santa Rosa pet-friendly?
Yes, 38 North Santa Rosa is pet friendly.
Does 38 North Santa Rosa offer parking?
Yes, 38 North Santa Rosa offers parking.
Does 38 North Santa Rosa have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 38 North Santa Rosa offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 North Santa Rosa have a pool?
Yes, 38 North Santa Rosa has a pool.
Does 38 North Santa Rosa have accessible units?
Yes, 38 North Santa Rosa has accessible units.
Does 38 North Santa Rosa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 38 North Santa Rosa has units with dishwashers.

