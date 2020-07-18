3110 Lucero Ave

Amenities

Lovely three bedroom PUD in Vista Del Lago! - Garbage included! Incredible HOA amenities include AC, two pools, club house, tennis courts and plenty of walking trails. Right across the street from the Bennett Valley Golf Course, property also includes an attached two car garage. Great layout, with three floors inside the unit. Newer flooring throughout and recently refurbished! Owner may consider a small pet. Please contact West County Property Management to view the inside! 707-230-2386; DRE 01857684



(RLNE4445502)