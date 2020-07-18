All apartments in Santa Rosa
3110 Lucero Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

3110 Lucero Ave

3110 Lucero Court · (707) 230-2386
Location

3110 Lucero Court, Santa Rosa, CA 95405

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3110 Lucero Ave · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1646 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Lovely three bedroom PUD in Vista Del Lago! - Garbage included! Incredible HOA amenities include AC, two pools, club house, tennis courts and plenty of walking trails. Right across the street from the Bennett Valley Golf Course, property also includes an attached two car garage. Great layout, with three floors inside the unit. Newer flooring throughout and recently refurbished! Owner may consider a small pet. Please contact West County Property Management to view the inside! 707-230-2386; DRE 01857684

(RLNE4445502)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3110 Lucero Ave have any available units?
3110 Lucero Ave has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Rosa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Rosa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3110 Lucero Ave have?
Some of 3110 Lucero Ave's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3110 Lucero Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3110 Lucero Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3110 Lucero Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3110 Lucero Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3110 Lucero Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3110 Lucero Ave offers parking.
Does 3110 Lucero Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3110 Lucero Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3110 Lucero Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3110 Lucero Ave has a pool.
Does 3110 Lucero Ave have accessible units?
No, 3110 Lucero Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3110 Lucero Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3110 Lucero Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
