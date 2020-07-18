All apartments in Santa Rosa
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

2524 Washoe Court

2524 Washoe Court · No Longer Available
Location

2524 Washoe Court, Santa Rosa, CA 95405

Amenities

parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious 4BD/2BA in Bennett Valley with a formal living room, open kitchen, family room with fireplace and sliding door that opens to the large backyard. Side yard allows for possible boat or RV parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2524 Washoe Court have any available units?
2524 Washoe Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Rosa, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Rosa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Rosa Rent Report.
Is 2524 Washoe Court currently offering any rent specials?
2524 Washoe Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2524 Washoe Court pet-friendly?
No, 2524 Washoe Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Rosa.
Does 2524 Washoe Court offer parking?
Yes, 2524 Washoe Court offers parking.
Does 2524 Washoe Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2524 Washoe Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2524 Washoe Court have a pool?
No, 2524 Washoe Court does not have a pool.
Does 2524 Washoe Court have accessible units?
No, 2524 Washoe Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2524 Washoe Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2524 Washoe Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2524 Washoe Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2524 Washoe Court does not have units with air conditioning.
