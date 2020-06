Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking pool

2522 Coffey Lane Available 04/10/20 Northwest Santa Rosa Villa Rosa Two Bedroom Condo!!! - Come see this great two story condo! This home comes with pergo flooring on bottom floor and stairs. Nicely updated kitchen with formica countertops, electric stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Indoor stackable front loading washer and dryer unit located in kitchen. Living room room comes with pergo flooring and brick accent wall. Upstairs has two well sized bedrooms along with full bathroom with tub/shower combination and glass doors. One carport provided with storage closet. HOA provides a pool for tenants use. Hot water and garbage included. Small pet negotiable. Month-to-month rental agreement.(MT)



