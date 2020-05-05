All apartments in Santa Rosa
Santa Rosa, CA
2312 Sierra Creek Circle
Last updated June 21 2020 at 9:12 AM

2312 Sierra Creek Circle

2312 Sierra Creek Circle · (707) 529-0568
Location

2312 Sierra Creek Circle, Santa Rosa, CA 95405

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2312 Sierra Creek Circle · Avail. now

$3,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Bright,Open Beauty With Lots of Extras ! - Tucked away from the main street this neighborhood offers everything possible!
Pool,tennis & basketball courts, RV parking, walking trail - All very close to Annadel State park for hiking and biking.

RENT INCLUDES: water up to $200 monthly, garbage, gardener and security alarm system

3 Bedroom
2 Bath
Private backyard
2 car garage
A/C
Fireplace
Granite kitchen counters
Newer refrigerator
Newer Washer/Dryer
Upgraded fixtures
Updated paint, tile, wood style floors

Please call or text Laura at 707-529-0568 DRE # 01408246
or apply online at www.northbay4rent.com

6 Month lease to start than can be extended.
Available to show after June 11, 2020
Rent $3200
Security Deposit $3200

(RLNE5834272)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2312 Sierra Creek Circle have any available units?
2312 Sierra Creek Circle has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2312 Sierra Creek Circle have?
Some of 2312 Sierra Creek Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2312 Sierra Creek Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2312 Sierra Creek Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2312 Sierra Creek Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2312 Sierra Creek Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Rosa.
Does 2312 Sierra Creek Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2312 Sierra Creek Circle does offer parking.
Does 2312 Sierra Creek Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2312 Sierra Creek Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2312 Sierra Creek Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2312 Sierra Creek Circle has a pool.
Does 2312 Sierra Creek Circle have accessible units?
No, 2312 Sierra Creek Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2312 Sierra Creek Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2312 Sierra Creek Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2312 Sierra Creek Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2312 Sierra Creek Circle has units with air conditioning.
