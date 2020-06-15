All apartments in Santa Rosa
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

1803 Arroyo Sierra Circle

1803 Arroyo Sierra Circle · (707) 484-7384
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1803 Arroyo Sierra Circle, Santa Rosa, CA 95405

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1330 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
THIS HOME WAS JUST RENTED, CHECK OUR SITE LATER FOR OTHER QUALITY RENTALS. Remodeled single level 3 BD, 2 BA 1330 s.f. air conditioned home for rent in Sierra Creek Villages in Bennett Valley. $2800 month with $4000 deposit. Available to show with Covid19 safe showing procedure. Highly updated with quartz counter tops in kitchen, newer bathrooms and hardwood floors throughout. HOA paid by owner includes pool, tennis and RV storage. Includes refrigerator, range, washer and dryer. Nice fenced back yard and 2-car garage. Owner may consider a small dog. Landscape service included. This is a no smoking home. Call or email Leon at Trusted Wine Country Rentals 707-484-7384. Please provide your phone number when inquiring about this home.
Located in Sierra Creek Villages HOA in Bennett Valley with pool, tennis and RV parking. This is a No smoking and NO pet property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1803 Arroyo Sierra Circle have any available units?
1803 Arroyo Sierra Circle has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1803 Arroyo Sierra Circle have?
Some of 1803 Arroyo Sierra Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1803 Arroyo Sierra Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1803 Arroyo Sierra Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1803 Arroyo Sierra Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1803 Arroyo Sierra Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1803 Arroyo Sierra Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1803 Arroyo Sierra Circle does offer parking.
Does 1803 Arroyo Sierra Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1803 Arroyo Sierra Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1803 Arroyo Sierra Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1803 Arroyo Sierra Circle has a pool.
Does 1803 Arroyo Sierra Circle have accessible units?
No, 1803 Arroyo Sierra Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1803 Arroyo Sierra Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1803 Arroyo Sierra Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1803 Arroyo Sierra Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1803 Arroyo Sierra Circle has units with air conditioning.
