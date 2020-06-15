1803 Arroyo Sierra Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

THIS HOME WAS JUST RENTED, CHECK OUR SITE LATER FOR OTHER QUALITY RENTALS. Remodeled single level 3 BD, 2 BA 1330 s.f. air conditioned home for rent in Sierra Creek Villages in Bennett Valley. $2800 month with $4000 deposit. Available to show with Covid19 safe showing procedure. Highly updated with quartz counter tops in kitchen, newer bathrooms and hardwood floors throughout. HOA paid by owner includes pool, tennis and RV storage. Includes refrigerator, range, washer and dryer. Nice fenced back yard and 2-car garage. Owner may consider a small dog. Landscape service included. This is a no smoking home. Call or email Leon at Trusted Wine Country Rentals 707-484-7384. Please provide your phone number when inquiring about this home.

Located in Sierra Creek Villages HOA in Bennett Valley with pool, tennis and RV parking. This is a No smoking and NO pet property.