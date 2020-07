Amenities

w/d hookup garage fireplace range refrigerator

3 bedroom 2 bathroom Bennett Valley Home - Through the front door is a large living room with wood burning fireplace. There is a small dining room off the kitchen. The kitchen features a gas stove and refrigerator provided but not warranted. Down the hall way there are 2 bedroom that share a full bathroom. There is also a master bedroom complete with its own bathroom. Luxury vinyl flooring in the living room room, dining room and bedrooms. Nice sized private backyard. Landscaping included. 2 car attached garage with washer and dryer hook up's. Small pets, negotiable.12 month lease (EE)



Per Public Health Order guidelines, only two people from the same household and the showing agent are permitted in the property at the same time. Face masks and social distancing are required at all times. Wash your hands regularly and do not touch anything inside the home you are viewing. Showings are by appointment only - if you are late we will do our best to accommodate you or reschedule your appointment.



No Pets Allowed



