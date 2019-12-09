This coveted JC Neighborhood is meticulously transformed with all new plumbing, electrical, kitchen, 30 year roof, gutters, windows, doors, floors, bathrooms and more. This home is waiting for you to move in and enjoy.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1207 Humboldt Street have any available units?