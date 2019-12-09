All apartments in Santa Rosa
Find more places like 1207 Humboldt Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Rosa, CA
/
1207 Humboldt Street
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:48 PM

1207 Humboldt Street

1207 Humboldt Street · (415) 509-6609
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Santa Rosa
See all
Junior College
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1207 Humboldt Street, Santa Rosa, CA 95404
Junior College

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
This coveted JC Neighborhood is meticulously transformed with all new plumbing, electrical, kitchen, 30 year roof, gutters, windows, doors, floors, bathrooms and more. This home is waiting for you to move in and enjoy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1207 Humboldt Street have any available units?
1207 Humboldt Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1207 Humboldt Street currently offering any rent specials?
1207 Humboldt Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1207 Humboldt Street pet-friendly?
No, 1207 Humboldt Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Rosa.
Does 1207 Humboldt Street offer parking?
No, 1207 Humboldt Street does not offer parking.
Does 1207 Humboldt Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1207 Humboldt Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1207 Humboldt Street have a pool?
No, 1207 Humboldt Street does not have a pool.
Does 1207 Humboldt Street have accessible units?
No, 1207 Humboldt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1207 Humboldt Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1207 Humboldt Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1207 Humboldt Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1207 Humboldt Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1207 Humboldt Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

PARK VUE
2001 Piner Rd
Santa Rosa, CA 95403
Oak Creek
174 S Boas Dr
Santa Rosa, CA 95409
Sonoma Ridge at Bennett Valley
2900 Saint Paul Dr
Santa Rosa, CA 95405
Vineyard Gardens
240 Burt St
Santa Rosa, CA 95407
Harvest Park
2327 Summer Creek Dr
Santa Rosa, CA 95404
El Prado Apartments
1620 Herbert Street
Santa Rosa, CA 95401
Sendero Townhomes
1791 Sebastopol Road
Santa Rosa, CA 95407
Pioneer 2000
2010 Pioneer Way
Santa Rosa, CA 95403

Similar Pages

Santa Rosa 1 BedroomsSanta Rosa 2 Bedrooms
Santa Rosa Apartments with BalconySanta Rosa Luxury Places
Santa Rosa Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CAOakland, CAConcord, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CASan Leandro, CA
Vacaville, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAVallejo, CANapa, CASan Rafael, CAPacifica, CA
Petaluma, CARohnert Park, CAMartinez, CAPleasant Hill, CARichmond, CASouth San Francisco, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest Santa RosaWright Area Action Group
Junior College

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity