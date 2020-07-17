Amenities
768 Fillmore Street Available 08/07/20 768 Fillmore Street, Santa Paula, CA 93060 - Don't miss out on this beautiful spacious 1 story 3 bedroom 2 bath pool home. Just minutes from the freeway, shopping and downtown Santa Paula. This home features 3 fireplaces (master bedroom, living room, family room), ceiling fans in bedrooms & living room, granite counters,double oven, washer, dryer, refrigerator & microwave, walk- in closet in master bedroom, 2 car attached garage, bathrooms with Travertine granite and a large backyard with a pool and bbq! Gardener & Pool services included. Will consider pet. No showings until August 1. Available August 7th!
(RLNE5906375)