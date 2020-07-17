All apartments in Santa Paula
Find more places like 768 Fillmore Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Paula, CA
/
768 Fillmore Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

768 Fillmore Street

768 Fillmore Street · (805) 777-0033
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

768 Fillmore Street, Santa Paula, CA 93060

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 768 Fillmore Street · Avail. Aug 7

$2,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1829 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
768 Fillmore Street Available 08/07/20 768 Fillmore Street, Santa Paula, CA 93060 - Don't miss out on this beautiful spacious 1 story 3 bedroom 2 bath pool home. Just minutes from the freeway, shopping and downtown Santa Paula. This home features 3 fireplaces (master bedroom, living room, family room), ceiling fans in bedrooms & living room, granite counters,double oven, washer, dryer, refrigerator & microwave, walk- in closet in master bedroom, 2 car attached garage, bathrooms with Travertine granite and a large backyard with a pool and bbq! Gardener & Pool services included. Will consider pet. No showings until August 1. Available August 7th!

(RLNE5906375)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 768 Fillmore Street have any available units?
768 Fillmore Street has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 768 Fillmore Street have?
Some of 768 Fillmore Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 768 Fillmore Street currently offering any rent specials?
768 Fillmore Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 768 Fillmore Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 768 Fillmore Street is pet friendly.
Does 768 Fillmore Street offer parking?
Yes, 768 Fillmore Street offers parking.
Does 768 Fillmore Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 768 Fillmore Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 768 Fillmore Street have a pool?
Yes, 768 Fillmore Street has a pool.
Does 768 Fillmore Street have accessible units?
No, 768 Fillmore Street does not have accessible units.
Does 768 Fillmore Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 768 Fillmore Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 768 Fillmore Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 768 Fillmore Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 768 Fillmore Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Monica, CAOxnard, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CACamarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CA
Culver City, CAMarina del Rey, CAGoleta, CACalabasas, CAAgoura Hills, CAStevenson Ranch, CAOak Park, CASan Fernando, CAMoorpark, CAPort Hueneme, CA
Channel Islands Beach, CAWestlake Village, CAMalibu, CACarpinteria, CACastaic, CATopanga, CAPine Mountain Club, CAMontecito, CASanta Barbara, CABeverly Hills, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the CanyonsLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity