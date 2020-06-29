All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:40 AM

San Vicente Tower

220 San Vicente Boulevard · (310) 987-4837
logo
Rent Special
Up to 8 Weeks Free! *Restrictions Apply, Call for Details!
Location

220 San Vicente Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA 90402
North of Montana

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 208 · Avail. now

$3,790

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 884 sqft

Unit 314 · Avail. now

$3,855

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 744 sqft

Unit 505 · Avail. now

$4,445

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 847 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 416 · Avail. now

$4,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 957 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from San Vicente Tower.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
accessible
e-payments
lobby
online portal
package receiving
San Vicente Tower is a unique collection of newly renovated one and two bedroom luxury apartments and two-story penthouses with designer selected finishes, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, in-home washer dryer and private balconies for seamless indoor-outdoor living. The meticulously restored post modern building merges timeless architecture with inviting amenities such as a heated pool and rooftop lounge with stunning ocean views. Conveniently situated in an upscale residential neighborhood and within walking distance to scenic Palisades Park-bike path, beach and dining, shopping and entertainment on trendy Montana Ave and 3rd Street Promenade. San Vicente Towers is simply redefining what it means to live the good life.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does San Vicente Tower have any available units?
San Vicente Tower has 6 units available starting at $3,790 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does San Vicente Tower have?
Some of San Vicente Tower's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is San Vicente Tower currently offering any rent specials?
San Vicente Tower is offering the following rent specials: Up to 8 Weeks Free! *Restrictions Apply, Call for Details!
Is San Vicente Tower pet-friendly?
Yes, San Vicente Tower is pet friendly.
Does San Vicente Tower offer parking?
Yes, San Vicente Tower offers parking.
Does San Vicente Tower have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, San Vicente Tower offers units with in unit laundry.
Does San Vicente Tower have a pool?
Yes, San Vicente Tower has a pool.
Does San Vicente Tower have accessible units?
Yes, San Vicente Tower has accessible units.
Does San Vicente Tower have units with dishwashers?
Yes, San Vicente Tower has units with dishwashers.
Does San Vicente Tower have units with air conditioning?
Yes, San Vicente Tower has units with air conditioning.
