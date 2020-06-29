Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher carpet microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool accessible e-payments lobby online portal package receiving

San Vicente Tower is a unique collection of newly renovated one and two bedroom luxury apartments and two-story penthouses with designer selected finishes, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, in-home washer dryer and private balconies for seamless indoor-outdoor living. The meticulously restored post modern building merges timeless architecture with inviting amenities such as a heated pool and rooftop lounge with stunning ocean views. Conveniently situated in an upscale residential neighborhood and within walking distance to scenic Palisades Park-bike path, beach and dining, shopping and entertainment on trendy Montana Ave and 3rd Street Promenade. San Vicente Towers is simply redefining what it means to live the good life.