Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:58 PM

Riva

Open Now until 6pm
1410 5th St · (323) 210-4946
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
2 MONTHS FREE ON 2 BEDROOMS IF MOVE IN WITHIN 2 WEEKS! Call us to schedule a virtual tour!
Location

1410 5th St, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Mid-City

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1410306 · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 651 sqft

Unit 1410209 · Avail. Aug 2

$3,181

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 692 sqft

Unit 1410303 · Avail. now

$3,224

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 661 sqft

See 12+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1430501 · Avail. Sep 4

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 823 sqft

Unit 1420201 · Avail. Aug 10

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 843 sqft

Unit 1420503 · Avail. Aug 5

$4,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 896 sqft

See 13+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Riva.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
e-payments
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
car charging
Step into a life of luxury at our Santa Monica apartments. Located in the heart of our beautiful city, Riva provides residents with access to true California living. Step out of your front door and take in the ocean air as you stroll around Santa Monica Place, Third Street Promenade, or Santa Monica Pier. Take advantage of extensive bike paths, trendy bars and restaurants, and Palisades Park as you fall in love with the neighborhood.Riva provides residents with modern luxury, offering spacious floor plans with designer amenities that complement your lifestyle and make each day just a bit sweeter. Enjoy stainless-steel kitchen appliances, Caeserstone Quartz countertops, and elegant wood-style flooring that give your home a sophisticated vibe. Entertain friends and neighbors in your spacious living room, or private balcony, so you can enjoy the sun and take in that sweet, California breeze.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Dogs
rent: $75/month per pet
Cats
rent: $40/month per pet

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Riva have any available units?
Riva has 31 units available starting at $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Riva have?
Some of Riva's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Riva currently offering any rent specials?
Riva is offering the following rent specials: 2 MONTHS FREE ON 2 BEDROOMS IF MOVE IN WITHIN 2 WEEKS! Call us to schedule a virtual tour!
Is Riva pet-friendly?
Yes, Riva is pet friendly.
Does Riva offer parking?
Yes, Riva offers parking.
Does Riva have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Riva offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Riva have a pool?
No, Riva does not have a pool.
Does Riva have accessible units?
No, Riva does not have accessible units.
Does Riva have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Riva has units with dishwashers.
Does Riva have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Riva has units with air conditioning.

