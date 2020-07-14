Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities parking e-payments cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly car charging

Step into a life of luxury at our Santa Monica apartments. Located in the heart of our beautiful city, Riva provides residents with access to true California living. Step out of your front door and take in the ocean air as you stroll around Santa Monica Place, Third Street Promenade, or Santa Monica Pier. Take advantage of extensive bike paths, trendy bars and restaurants, and Palisades Park as you fall in love with the neighborhood.Riva provides residents with modern luxury, offering spacious floor plans with designer amenities that complement your lifestyle and make each day just a bit sweeter. Enjoy stainless-steel kitchen appliances, Caeserstone Quartz countertops, and elegant wood-style flooring that give your home a sophisticated vibe. Entertain friends and neighbors in your spacious living room, or private balcony, so you can enjoy the sun and take in that sweet, California breeze.