Park Wilshire
Park Wilshire

2424 Wilshire Boulevard · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2424 Wilshire Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Mid-City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 470 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool table
garage
Apply today online at: www.parkwilshire-apts.com Located at 2424 Wilshire Boulevard, between Koreatown and downtown Los Angeles, the eight-story historic building is a beautiful example of the Italian Renaissance Revival style. Park Wilshire offers beautifully designed studio and one-bedroom floor plans. This pet-friendly community features a newly renovated courtyard with controlled access, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a luxurious resident lounge complete with a business center, pool table, coffee bar, multipe seating areas, and much more. On-site professional management and maintenance are available to assist with your inquiries, making life more pleasant when you come home. Experience the growing collection of restaurants, schools, and shopping locations within close proximity, and Downtown and USC are only a short commute away. Call today to schedule your personal tour! Look & lease no app fee, Deposits start at $499 OAC. Apartment Amenities Unique Features, Cable Ready, Courtyard, Gas Range, Historic Building, Refrigerator Pet Policy Dogs Allowed: Restricted Breeds: Doberman, Mastiff, Pit Bull (Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, American Bulldog), Rottweiler, Chow, Wolf, Great Dane, German Sheppard, Malamutes, Akita, Deerhounds, and Siberian Huskies Interview Required. Breed Documentation Required, 35 lb Weight Limit, 2 Pet Limit, Pet Interview Required, Cats Allowed Dogs and Cats Allowed, 35 lb Weight Limit, 2 Pet Limit Parking Garage: $150 1 space; Assigned Parking. Other: $195 On Premise Property Information Built in 1924, Renovated in Jan 2004, 170 Units/8 Stories, Lease Length Services Package Service, Laundry Facilities, Controlled Access, Maintenance on site, Property Manager on Site, Security System, 24 Hour Availability, Planned Social
Amenities: Laundry Room, fitness center, lounge area/ room, mail room, resident bathrooms in common areas.
https://www.mashcole.com/apartment-for-rent/los-angeles-0-bed-1-bath/6288/

IT490619 - IT49MC6288

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park Wilshire have any available units?
Park Wilshire has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Park Wilshire have?
Some of Park Wilshire's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park Wilshire currently offering any rent specials?
Park Wilshire isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park Wilshire pet-friendly?
Yes, Park Wilshire is pet friendly.
Does Park Wilshire offer parking?
Yes, Park Wilshire does offer parking.
Does Park Wilshire have units with washers and dryers?
No, Park Wilshire does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Park Wilshire have a pool?
No, Park Wilshire does not have a pool.
Does Park Wilshire have accessible units?
No, Park Wilshire does not have accessible units.
Does Park Wilshire have units with dishwashers?
No, Park Wilshire does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Park Wilshire have units with air conditioning?
No, Park Wilshire does not have units with air conditioning.
