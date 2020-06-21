Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated gym coffee bar

Unit Amenities range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar courtyard gym on-site laundry parking pool table garage

Apply today online at: www.parkwilshire-apts.com Located at 2424 Wilshire Boulevard, between Koreatown and downtown Los Angeles, the eight-story historic building is a beautiful example of the Italian Renaissance Revival style. Park Wilshire offers beautifully designed studio and one-bedroom floor plans. This pet-friendly community features a newly renovated courtyard with controlled access, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a luxurious resident lounge complete with a business center, pool table, coffee bar, multipe seating areas, and much more. On-site professional management and maintenance are available to assist with your inquiries, making life more pleasant when you come home. Experience the growing collection of restaurants, schools, and shopping locations within close proximity, and Downtown and USC are only a short commute away. Call today to schedule your personal tour! Look & lease no app fee, Deposits start at $499 OAC. Apartment Amenities Unique Features, Cable Ready, Courtyard, Gas Range, Historic Building, Refrigerator Pet Policy Dogs Allowed: Restricted Breeds: Doberman, Mastiff, Pit Bull (Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, American Bulldog), Rottweiler, Chow, Wolf, Great Dane, German Sheppard, Malamutes, Akita, Deerhounds, and Siberian Huskies Interview Required. Breed Documentation Required, 35 lb Weight Limit, 2 Pet Limit, Pet Interview Required, Cats Allowed Dogs and Cats Allowed, 35 lb Weight Limit, 2 Pet Limit Parking Garage: $150 1 space; Assigned Parking. Other: $195 On Premise Property Information Built in 1924, Renovated in Jan 2004, 170 Units/8 Stories, Lease Length Services Package Service, Laundry Facilities, Controlled Access, Maintenance on site, Property Manager on Site, Security System, 24 Hour Availability, Planned Social

Amenities: Laundry Room, fitness center, lounge area/ room, mail room, resident bathrooms in common areas.

https://www.mashcole.com/apartment-for-rent/los-angeles-0-bed-1-bath/6288/



IT490619 - IT49MC6288