NMS Pacifico
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:53 AM

NMS Pacifico

1445 9th Street · (248) 602-2463
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
1 MONTH FREE WITH A 12 MONTH LEASE!
Location

1445 9th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Pico

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 201 · Avail. Sep 13

$3,431

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 570 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from NMS Pacifico.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
bathtub
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
coffee bar
concierge
parking
bike storage
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
carport
cc payments
online portal
smoke-free community
ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!Pacifico by NMS is a mid-century modern boutique apartment building in Santa Monica. Pet-friendly, we offer one and two bedroom homes with new interiors. These apartments feature central ac and heat, sleek stainless steel kitchen appliances, hardwood-style floors and off-street parking. You'll love living just far enough away from the hustle and bustle of downtown Santa Monica, but just around the corner from coffee shops, restaurants and cafes. Make an appointment to view today!*Square Footage is approximate. Pictures featured may not be of exact unit. Advertised rent for an unfurnished unit is based on a 12-month lease term and represents amortization of leasing special. Pricing & availability are subject to change.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $1000 on approved deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
Dogs
deposit: $350
limit: 2
rent: $75
restrictions: 2 pets total allowed per home - ask for details
Cats
deposit: $350
limit: 2
rent: $40
restrictions: 2 pets total allowed per home - ask for details
Parking Details: Garage lot. Covered parking available.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does NMS Pacifico have any available units?
NMS Pacifico has a unit available for $3,431 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does NMS Pacifico have?
Some of NMS Pacifico's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is NMS Pacifico currently offering any rent specials?
NMS Pacifico is offering the following rent specials: 1 MONTH FREE WITH A 12 MONTH LEASE!
Is NMS Pacifico pet-friendly?
Yes, NMS Pacifico is pet friendly.
Does NMS Pacifico offer parking?
Yes, NMS Pacifico offers parking.
Does NMS Pacifico have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, NMS Pacifico offers units with in unit laundry.
Does NMS Pacifico have a pool?
No, NMS Pacifico does not have a pool.
Does NMS Pacifico have accessible units?
No, NMS Pacifico does not have accessible units.
Does NMS Pacifico have units with dishwashers?
Yes, NMS Pacifico has units with dishwashers.
Does NMS Pacifico have units with air conditioning?
Yes, NMS Pacifico has units with air conditioning.
