NMS Pacifico

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel bathtub granite counters oven recently renovated smoke-free units Property Amenities coffee bar concierge parking bike storage garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system carport cc payments online portal smoke-free community

ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!Pacifico by NMS is a mid-century modern boutique apartment building in Santa Monica. Pet-friendly, we offer one and two bedroom homes with new interiors. These apartments feature central ac and heat, sleek stainless steel kitchen appliances, hardwood-style floors and off-street parking. You'll love living just far enough away from the hustle and bustle of downtown Santa Monica, but just around the corner from coffee shops, restaurants and cafes. Make an appointment to view today!*Square Footage is approximate. Pictures featured may not be of exact unit. Advertised rent for an unfurnished unit is based on a 12-month lease term and represents amortization of leasing special. Pricing & availability are subject to change.