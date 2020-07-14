All apartments in Santa Monica
Mysuite at Swell
Mysuite at Swell

1238 10th Street · (424) 363-0417
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1238 10th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Mid-City

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 38-03 · Avail. now

$4,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 572 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mysuite at Swell.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cc payments
key fob access
online portal
smoke-free community
ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!MySuite at Swell is now leasing new one and two bedroom apartment homes inside of a sleekly remodeled mid-century modern building!All apartments are FURNISHED and feature ALL UTILITIES PAID! Kitchens are ultra modern with stainless steel appliances and countertops are a gleaming, polished Quartz. Both cat and dog-friendly, these furnished apartments in Santa Monica also include individual thermostats per bedroom and, in two bedrooms, two separate living areas. There is a mounted flat screen TV in each bedroom and living area.DISCLAIMER: Square Footage is approximate. Pictures featured may not be of exact unit or furnishings. Advertised rate contingent on a 12-month lease and represents amortization of any current leasing special. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $1000
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee:
rent:
restrictions: Ask the leasing office for specific details.
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mysuite at Swell have any available units?
Mysuite at Swell has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Mysuite at Swell have?
Some of Mysuite at Swell's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mysuite at Swell currently offering any rent specials?
Mysuite at Swell is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mysuite at Swell pet-friendly?
Yes, Mysuite at Swell is pet friendly.
Does Mysuite at Swell offer parking?
Yes, Mysuite at Swell offers parking.
Does Mysuite at Swell have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Mysuite at Swell offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Mysuite at Swell have a pool?
No, Mysuite at Swell does not have a pool.
Does Mysuite at Swell have accessible units?
No, Mysuite at Swell does not have accessible units.
Does Mysuite at Swell have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mysuite at Swell has units with dishwashers.
Does Mysuite at Swell have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Mysuite at Swell has units with air conditioning.
