Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors garbage disposal microwave oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly cc payments key fob access online portal smoke-free community

ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!MySuite at Swell is now leasing new one and two bedroom apartment homes inside of a sleekly remodeled mid-century modern building!All apartments are FURNISHED and feature ALL UTILITIES PAID! Kitchens are ultra modern with stainless steel appliances and countertops are a gleaming, polished Quartz. Both cat and dog-friendly, these furnished apartments in Santa Monica also include individual thermostats per bedroom and, in two bedrooms, two separate living areas. There is a mounted flat screen TV in each bedroom and living area.DISCLAIMER: Square Footage is approximate. Pictures featured may not be of exact unit or furnishings. Advertised rate contingent on a 12-month lease and represents amortization of any current leasing special. Pricing and availability are subject to change.