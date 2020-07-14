Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mysuite at Swell.
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cc payments
key fob access
online portal
smoke-free community
ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!MySuite at Swell is now leasing new one and two bedroom apartment homes inside of a sleekly remodeled mid-century modern building!All apartments are FURNISHED and feature ALL UTILITIES PAID! Kitchens are ultra modern with stainless steel appliances and countertops are a gleaming, polished Quartz. Both cat and dog-friendly, these furnished apartments in Santa Monica also include individual thermostats per bedroom and, in two bedrooms, two separate living areas. There is a mounted flat screen TV in each bedroom and living area.DISCLAIMER: Square Footage is approximate. Pictures featured may not be of exact unit or furnishings. Advertised rate contingent on a 12-month lease and represents amortization of any current leasing special. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $1000
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee:
rent:
restrictions: Ask the leasing office for specific details.
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.