Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:56 AM

MySuite at Pacifico

1445 9th Street · (814) 256-4373
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1445 9th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Pico

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 201 · Avail. Sep 13

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 570 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from MySuite at Pacifico.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
stainless steel
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
internet access
garage
24hr maintenance
alarm system
cc payments
online portal
ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!MySuite at Pacifico is a mid-century modern apartment building with new interiors located in breezy Santa Monica. All-inclusive, fully furnished one and two bedroom apartments are for rent for both short and long term leases. Non-smoking and pet-friendly, each floorplan includes central ac and heat, stainless steel kitchen appliances, hardwood-style floors and stylish furnishings. Both short and long term leases are available - ask for details!DISCLAIMER: Square Footage is approximate. Pictures featured may not be of exact unit or furnishings. Advertised rate contingent on a 6+ month lease. Pricing & availability are subject to change.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $1000 on approved deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
rent: $75
Cats
rent: $40
Parking Details: Covered parking available - ask for details.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does MySuite at Pacifico have any available units?
MySuite at Pacifico has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does MySuite at Pacifico have?
Some of MySuite at Pacifico's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is MySuite at Pacifico currently offering any rent specials?
MySuite at Pacifico is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is MySuite at Pacifico pet-friendly?
Yes, MySuite at Pacifico is pet friendly.
Does MySuite at Pacifico offer parking?
Yes, MySuite at Pacifico offers parking.
Does MySuite at Pacifico have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, MySuite at Pacifico offers units with in unit laundry.
Does MySuite at Pacifico have a pool?
No, MySuite at Pacifico does not have a pool.
Does MySuite at Pacifico have accessible units?
No, MySuite at Pacifico does not have accessible units.
Does MySuite at Pacifico have units with dishwashers?
Yes, MySuite at Pacifico has units with dishwashers.
Does MySuite at Pacifico have units with air conditioning?
Yes, MySuite at Pacifico has units with air conditioning.
