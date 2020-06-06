Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from MySuite at Pacifico.
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
stainless steel
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
internet access
garage
24hr maintenance
alarm system
cc payments
online portal
ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!MySuite at Pacifico is a mid-century modern apartment building with new interiors located in breezy Santa Monica. All-inclusive, fully furnished one and two bedroom apartments are for rent for both short and long term leases. Non-smoking and pet-friendly, each floorplan includes central ac and heat, stainless steel kitchen appliances, hardwood-style floors and stylish furnishings. Both short and long term leases are available - ask for details!DISCLAIMER: Square Footage is approximate. Pictures featured may not be of exact unit or furnishings. Advertised rate contingent on a 6+ month lease. Pricing & availability are subject to change.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $1000 on approved deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
rent: $75
Cats
rent: $40
Parking Details: Covered parking available - ask for details.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
