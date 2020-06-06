Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry range stainless steel patio / balcony bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking internet access garage 24hr maintenance alarm system cc payments online portal

ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!MySuite at Pacifico is a mid-century modern apartment building with new interiors located in breezy Santa Monica. All-inclusive, fully furnished one and two bedroom apartments are for rent for both short and long term leases. Non-smoking and pet-friendly, each floorplan includes central ac and heat, stainless steel kitchen appliances, hardwood-style floors and stylish furnishings. Both short and long term leases are available - ask for details!DISCLAIMER: Square Footage is approximate. Pictures featured may not be of exact unit or furnishings. Advertised rate contingent on a 6+ month lease. Pricing & availability are subject to change.