All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like MySuite at Avo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
MySuite at Avo
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:55 PM

MySuite at Avo

Open Now until 6pm
1446 Yale Street · (951) 438-8435
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Mid-City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1446 Yale Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Mid-City

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from MySuite at Avo.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
cc payments
online portal
MySuite at Avo is currently leasing chic one and two-bedroom apartment homes that are stylishly furnished and inclusive of all utilities (basics + high-speed Wi-Fi + premium TV)! These suites include central air conditioning and heat, stainless steel kitchen appliances, washer/dryer, and an option for online rent payments. Pets are welcome with some restrictions. The bungalow-style building features controlled-access entry, gated bike racks, and an Instagram-worthy courtyard. You'll love living half a mile or less from the Bergamot Expo station, Coogies, Tiato, Mahi Mahi, Starbucks, Mom's, and Whole Foods! Contact us for more info.DISCLAIMER: Square Footage is approximate. Pictures featured may not be of exact unit or furnishings. Advertised rate contingent on a 31 day stay - 4 month lease terms. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does MySuite at Avo have any available units?
MySuite at Avo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does MySuite at Avo have?
Some of MySuite at Avo's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is MySuite at Avo currently offering any rent specials?
MySuite at Avo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is MySuite at Avo pet-friendly?
Yes, MySuite at Avo is pet friendly.
Does MySuite at Avo offer parking?
Yes, MySuite at Avo offers parking.
Does MySuite at Avo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, MySuite at Avo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does MySuite at Avo have a pool?
No, MySuite at Avo does not have a pool.
Does MySuite at Avo have accessible units?
No, MySuite at Avo does not have accessible units.
Does MySuite at Avo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, MySuite at Avo has units with dishwashers.
Does MySuite at Avo have units with air conditioning?
Yes, MySuite at Avo has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for MySuite at Avo?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2300 Wilshire
2300 Wilshire Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90403
Sea Castle Apartments
1725 Ocean Front Walk
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Mayfair Residences at Santa Monica Beach
210 Santa Monica Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at 1548 Sixth Street
1548 6th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at 1427 Seventh Street
1427 7th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
NMS 1539
1539 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Riva
1410 5th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
San Vicente Tower
220 San Vicente Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90402

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity