Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors garbage disposal microwave oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities courtyard fire pit parking bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system cc payments online portal

MySuite at Avo is currently leasing chic one and two-bedroom apartment homes that are stylishly furnished and inclusive of all utilities (basics + high-speed Wi-Fi + premium TV)! These suites include central air conditioning and heat, stainless steel kitchen appliances, washer/dryer, and an option for online rent payments. Pets are welcome with some restrictions. The bungalow-style building features controlled-access entry, gated bike racks, and an Instagram-worthy courtyard. You'll love living half a mile or less from the Bergamot Expo station, Coogies, Tiato, Mahi Mahi, Starbucks, Mom's, and Whole Foods! Contact us for more info.DISCLAIMER: Square Footage is approximate. Pictures featured may not be of exact unit or furnishings. Advertised rate contingent on a 31 day stay - 4 month lease terms. Pricing and availability are subject to change.