Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:52 PM

Citrus Suites

1915 Ocean Way · (909) 443-2616
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Up to $2,000 off first month [Offer good thru Jul 15, 2020] (on select units)
logo
Rent Special
Up to $2,500 off first month [Offer good thru Jul 15, 2020] (on select units)
Location

1915 Ocean Way, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Ocean Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 22 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 217 · Avail. now

$2,973

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 475 sqft

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$4,176

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 475 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Citrus Suites.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
package receiving
bbq/grill
internet access
Our beautiful Citrus Suites apartment homes feature newly renovated kitchens and bathrooms, hardwood flooring, and built in washer/dryer. Your new kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, as well as custom cabinetry to make the perfect set up! We are just steps from the beach and the Santa Monica Pier. Enjoy great shopping, dining and entertainment at 3rd Street Promenade, as well as Abbot Kinney! Take advantage of our 24-hour fitness center, business center, and heated pool. We look forward to helping you find your new Santa Monica home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: 500
limit: 3
fee: 0
restrictions: null
Dogs
rent: 55
Cats
rent: 45
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Citrus Suites have any available units?
Citrus Suites has 2 units available starting at $2,973 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Citrus Suites have?
Some of Citrus Suites's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Citrus Suites currently offering any rent specials?
Citrus Suites is offering the following rent specials: Up to $2,000 off first month [Offer good thru Jul 15, 2020] (on select units)
Is Citrus Suites pet-friendly?
Yes, Citrus Suites is pet friendly.
Does Citrus Suites offer parking?
Yes, Citrus Suites offers parking.
Does Citrus Suites have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Citrus Suites offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Citrus Suites have a pool?
Yes, Citrus Suites has a pool.
Does Citrus Suites have accessible units?
No, Citrus Suites does not have accessible units.
Does Citrus Suites have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Citrus Suites has units with dishwashers.
Does Citrus Suites have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Citrus Suites has units with air conditioning.
