Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel bathtub carpet extra storage oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center courtyard elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool garage package receiving bbq/grill internet access

Our beautiful Citrus Suites apartment homes feature newly renovated kitchens and bathrooms, hardwood flooring, and built in washer/dryer. Your new kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, as well as custom cabinetry to make the perfect set up! We are just steps from the beach and the Santa Monica Pier. Enjoy great shopping, dining and entertainment at 3rd Street Promenade, as well as Abbot Kinney! Take advantage of our 24-hour fitness center, business center, and heated pool. We look forward to helping you find your new Santa Monica home!