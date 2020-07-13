Amenities
Our beautiful Citrus Suites apartment homes feature newly renovated kitchens and bathrooms, hardwood flooring, and built in washer/dryer. Your new kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, as well as custom cabinetry to make the perfect set up! We are just steps from the beach and the Santa Monica Pier. Enjoy great shopping, dining and entertainment at 3rd Street Promenade, as well as Abbot Kinney! Take advantage of our 24-hour fitness center, business center, and heated pool. We look forward to helping you find your new Santa Monica home!