Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel furnished w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities car charging concierge elevator parking 24hr maintenance e-payments bike storage garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible on-site laundry pet friendly

Modern meets minimalist at BixbyTucked away on a quiet Santa Monica street, you'll find Bixby. The stunning, modern architecture with jewel-box balconies stands out from the neighboring buildings. Luxury amenities include electric car charging stations, concierge dry cleaning, and personal bike racks. Inside the apartment homes, you'll notice the details: floor-to-ceiling windows, designer fixtures, high-end kitchen appliances, built-in desks, and private balconies.Ideal for anyone looking for a stress-free place to rest their head at the end of the day. You're far enough away from the ocean to beat the crowds, but close enough to get the breeze. Make your home at Bixby, and leave the details to us.