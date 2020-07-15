Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 953 4th.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
953 4th
Last updated May 9 2020 at 8:15 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
953 4th
953 4th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Wilshire-Montana
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
953 4th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 953 4th have any available units?
953 4th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Santa Monica, CA
.
Is 953 4th currently offering any rent specials?
953 4th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 953 4th pet-friendly?
No, 953 4th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Santa Monica
.
Does 953 4th offer parking?
No, 953 4th does not offer parking.
Does 953 4th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 953 4th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 953 4th have a pool?
No, 953 4th does not have a pool.
Does 953 4th have accessible units?
No, 953 4th does not have accessible units.
Does 953 4th have units with dishwashers?
No, 953 4th does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 953 4th have units with air conditioning?
No, 953 4th does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
2300 Wilshire
2300 Wilshire Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90403
Ocean Palms & Palisades
950 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90403
MySuite at 1548 Sixth Street
1548 6th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at 1427 Seventh Street
1427 7th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Sway
525 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401
NMS 1539
1539 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Avalon Santa Monica on Main
2000 Main St
Santa Monica, CA 90405
Citrus Suites
1915 Ocean Way
Santa Monica, CA 90405
Similar Pages
Santa Monica 1 Bedrooms
Santa Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly Apartments
Santa Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Torrance, CA
Burbank, CA
Thousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CA
Downey, CA
Simi Valley, CA
Garden Grove, CA
Whittier, CA
Newport Beach, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mid City
Pico
Ocean Park
Wilshire Montana
Downtown Santa Monica
North Of Montana
Apartments Near Colleges
Santa Monica College
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles