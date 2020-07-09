All apartments in Santa Monica
948 5th St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

948 5th St.

948 5th Street · No Longer Available
Location

948 5th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
.
Newly renovated 1 Bed and 1 Bath apartment in a quiet 9 unit building. Lots of Natural Sunlight. Hardwood Floors Throughout the Unit. Stainless Steel Appliances: Refrigerator and Gas Stove. No A/C. Ground floor front unit. Great Santa Monica location, 2 Blocks South of Trendy Montana Ave, 5 Blocks from the beach. Top floor unit, lots of natural light, great closet space, hardwood floors. Street Parking Only. Tenant Pays All Utilities.
Amenities: , Hardwood Floors.
Appliances: Refrigerator, Gas Stove.
Parking: Street Parking.
https://sternmanagement.com/apartment-for-rent/santa-monica-1-bed-1-bath/1015/

IT490201 - IT49SM1015

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 948 5th St. have any available units?
948 5th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 948 5th St. have?
Some of 948 5th St.'s amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 948 5th St. currently offering any rent specials?
948 5th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 948 5th St. pet-friendly?
No, 948 5th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 948 5th St. offer parking?
Yes, 948 5th St. offers parking.
Does 948 5th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 948 5th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 948 5th St. have a pool?
No, 948 5th St. does not have a pool.
Does 948 5th St. have accessible units?
No, 948 5th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 948 5th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 948 5th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 948 5th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 948 5th St. does not have units with air conditioning.

