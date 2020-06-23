933 21st Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Large townhouse with new hardwood floors available now! Great location, secure garage parking, in unit washer and dryer, 2 large patios.



More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/24732



(RLNE4617485)