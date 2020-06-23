Rent Calculator
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
933 21st Street
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:59 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
933 21st Street
933 21st Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
933 21st Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Northeast Santa Monica
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large townhouse with new hardwood floors available now! Great location, secure garage parking, in unit washer and dryer, 2 large patios.
More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/24732
(RLNE4617485)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 933 21st Street have any available units?
933 21st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Santa Monica, CA
.
What amenities does 933 21st Street have?
Some of 933 21st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 933 21st Street currently offering any rent specials?
933 21st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 933 21st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 933 21st Street is pet friendly.
Does 933 21st Street offer parking?
Yes, 933 21st Street does offer parking.
Does 933 21st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 933 21st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 933 21st Street have a pool?
No, 933 21st Street does not have a pool.
Does 933 21st Street have accessible units?
No, 933 21st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 933 21st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 933 21st Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 933 21st Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 933 21st Street has units with air conditioning.
