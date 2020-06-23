All apartments in Santa Monica
933 21st Street

933 21st Street · No Longer Available
Santa Monica
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Location

933 21st Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Northeast Santa Monica

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large townhouse with new hardwood floors available now! Great location, secure garage parking, in unit washer and dryer, 2 large patios.

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/24732

(RLNE4617485)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 933 21st Street have any available units?
933 21st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 933 21st Street have?
Some of 933 21st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 933 21st Street currently offering any rent specials?
933 21st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 933 21st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 933 21st Street is pet friendly.
Does 933 21st Street offer parking?
Yes, 933 21st Street does offer parking.
Does 933 21st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 933 21st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 933 21st Street have a pool?
No, 933 21st Street does not have a pool.
Does 933 21st Street have accessible units?
No, 933 21st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 933 21st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 933 21st Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 933 21st Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 933 21st Street has units with air conditioning.
